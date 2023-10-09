Nobel economics prize goes to Harvard professor Claudia Golden for pioneering research on the workplace gender gap

She is only the third woman to win the economics prize and the first to win it alone.

The 77-year-old Harvard economics professor finally got the early morning call Monday from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for her pioneering research to explain the gender gap in the workplace. In poring over 200 years of US labor market data, Goldin meticulously documented the differences between men’s and women’s earnings and employment rates, and the role public policies can play in eliminating inequities.

In the rarefied world of economics, some of the field’s best minds figured it was a matter of when, not if, Claudia Goldin would win the Nobel Prize.

Advertisement

“Claudia’s work really paved the way and blazed the trail in terms of opening this as an important subject of inquiry,” said James Poterba, an MIT economics professor who has known Goldin for more than three decades.

“She has been tenaciously focused on this topic for a long time,” added Poterba, who is also president of the National Bureau of Economic Research, a nonprofit organization of the world’s top academic economists. “She continues to find new approaches, new insights, new depths of what she has been doing, new data sets.”

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Colleagues say that Goldin’s work resonates because she deftly weaves data with the stories of people’s lives. She is a historian as much as an economist.

“There’s nowhere in economic history that you can go Claudia Goldin has not touched,” said Edward Glaeser, chairman of the Harvard economics department.

Women’s participation in the labor force became a focus of Goldin’s starting in the late 1970s. She and other economists were drawn to the subject because more women were going to college and reshaping the labor market.

“For economists, change is important, change is interesting. Therefore men are boring, and women are interesting,” Goldin explained at a press conference in Harvard Square in Cambridge. “The question was: ‘Why are they entering the labor force? Why are some entering and not others?’”

Advertisement

Goldin has traced the evolution of women in society from homemaker to office worker to executive, yielding critical insights along the way.

Goldin has shown that women’s participation in the labor market has not followed a steady upward trend but rather what economists refer to as as “u-shaped curve.” The employment rate of married women began decreasing in the early 19th century as the United States transitioned to an industrial from agricultural society, hitting bottom in the early 20th century before rebounding with the rise of the service sector.

In another seminal insight, Goldin showed how increased access to contraception allowed women to delay marriage and childbirth, and choose to pursue high-powered careers such as in law and medicine.

Today women earn about 82 cents for every $1 earned by a man, compared with just 60 cents in the 1960s. But Goldin has found that a gap has followed women as they moved into higher-paying jobs demanding higher levels of education.

Mid-career women with MBAs still earn roughly about 60 cents for every dollar earned by male colleagues.

Goldin has blamed this wage gap what she calls “greedy jobs” — intense and lucrative client-facing roles such as partners in law firms. Women who hold these jobs often give them up to shoulder more of the child care at home, leaving the breadwinning to their high-earning husbands, Goldin’s research has found.

Advertisement

Cathy Minehan, former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, called Goldin a “hero of mine.”

Minehan said Goldin has been unique in taking the long view on women’s economic lives. She said she hopes the Nobel Prize will call attention to one of the labor market’s most stubborn problems and create a new sense of urgency to close the gender gap.

“Coming through the pandemic and all the challenges facing the country, we need more than ever to use every brain we have,” said Minehan. “This is vital for this country’s survival.”

Goldin came to Harvard in 1990 as a tenured professor, the first woman in the economics department to do so. In studying gender and the economy, Goldin said she knew she found her calling while researching urban slavery in America in the late 1800s and why Black women historically had higher levels of labor force participation rates than their white counterparts.

At Monday’s press conference, Goldin gave credit to her mentors, economists Robert Fogel and Gary Becker, for helping her get on this path. Each also won a Nobel Prize, as has Fogel’s mentor Simon Kuznets.

“I am actually a third-generation Nobel winner,” said Goldin. “We have passed on from one to another the notion that long-term change matters enormously.”

Goldin also thanked her husband, fellow Harvard economist and frequent collaborator Lawrence Katz. Katz attended the press conference, along with their golden retriever, Pika. All three, a bit giddy and bewildered, were featured in a “family photo” the Nobel Prize tweeted out, not long after they were awakened by a phone call from Stockholm.

Advertisement

Goldin, a former president of the American Economic Association, is the co-director of the National Bureau of Economic Research’s Gender in the Economy group. Asked how the field could attract more women, Goldin suggested a broader understanding of what economics entails.

”Economics is about people. It’s about inequality,” said Goldin. “It’s about the female labor force. It’s about health. It’s about economic development.”

Goldin had originally planned to spend Monday morning reviewing her graduate students’ curriculum vitae and job applications.

Teaching, she said, has made her a better researcher.

“I could never do research without doing teaching,” she said. “When I teach I am forced to confront what I think is the truth. ... Therefore, I deeply thank my students, my undergraduates, my graduate students who pushed me to the frontiers of knowledge every day.”

----------

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, and globe.com/saymore.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com. Macie Parker can be reached at macie.parker@globe.com/ Follow her @Macieparker22.