Chris Alba, a pioneer for safe drug use on the streets and hero for the homeless, dies at 50

For weeks, Alba had sensed that his father, Chris Alba, a longtime street outreach worker and advocate for people struggling with addiction, was not well. He had stopped cooking meals. He looked tired and withdrawn. He steered nearly every conversation back to his favorite topic: How to keep more of their friends and neighbors living on the streets of Revere from dying of drug overdoses.

Robert Alba felt a deep sense of foreboding when he arrived at his father’s apartment in Revere on a rainy morning last month.

Chris Alba's first experiences doing outreach involved scouring the areas around Revere Beach for his father, who was homeless for much of his adult life.

“My father brought love to every living soul around him,” said Robert, 23, a mental health case worker in Lynn. “But in the end, he neglected to take care of himself.”

Family and friends say there were signs that the stress of saving lives amid a worsening scourge of overdose deaths was taking its toll on Chris Alba. Alba Family

At about 9 a.m. on Sept. 23, after a flurry of unanswered phone calls, Robert kicked in the door of his father’s apartment and found him, lying across his bed, motionless. Paramedics pronounced him dead minutes later. The cause of his death is still being reviewed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

He was 50.

Within an hour of his death, a small crowd had gathered outside Alba’s home to honor a man who overcame childhood adversity and his own struggles with addiction to become one of the nation’s foremost advocates for safe drug use.

As a result of Alba’s efforts, friends and colleagues say, hundreds of people who would have died from infections and overdoses are alive.

“This really, really hurts,” said Gary Langis, a harm reduction specialist at Boston Medical Center who hired Alba to do street outreach nearly two decades ago. “Chris worked and advocated for folks who were at the very worst points of their lives and gave them the gifts of dignity, hope and love.”

Alba was an early and devoted practitioner of harm reduction, a set of strategies that help drug users reduce their risk of getting sick or dying instead of emphasizing abstinence. These strategies include handing out clean needles so people don’t contract deadly diseases, dispensing overdose-reversal medications like naloxone, and promoting supervised consumption sites

Known for his offbeat humor and colorful Irish caps, Alba began his advocacy work in the early 2000s, trying to stem the spread of H.I.V. and hepatitis by dispensing clean needles. Massachusetts law was unclear on whether the activity was legal, but he did it anyway. As a street outreach worker for Healthy Streets in Lynn, he would visit state-sanctioned needle exchanges in Boston and swap out dirty syringes from several nearby cities for clean ones. He would then bring the clean needles back to cities and towns north of Boston that didn’t have access to them.

“Chris was unwilling to wait for people in power to do the next right thing,” said Mary Wheeler, program director at Healthy Streets Outreach, where Alba worked for about 10 years. “The cost of possibly getting in trouble did not outweigh the need to prevent people from dying.”

In recent years, Alba took on a more public role, amplifying the voices of those who traditionally had little political clout. He ferried drug users living on the streets to testify on behalf of supervised consumption sites, where people who are addicted to opioids can inject illegal drugs like heroin and fentanyl under medical supervision. Based in part on Alba’s advocacy, Revere’s fire department became the first in the nation to equip its trucks and firefighters with life-saving naloxone.

In July of last year, Alba brought his decades of experience to Revere, a city on the North Shore that hired him to do street outreach to those struggling with addiction and homelessness.

The job would consume Alba’s days, and many of his nights. No matter the hour, Alba would drop what he was doing and rush out of his studio apartment to help a client in crisis, recalled his son. Once, he brought a homeless man to a center for a shower and a fresh set of clothes, so that he could feel comfortable walking into a drug detox center. Another time, Alba agreed to water a homeless woman’s plants outside her tent for weeks while she attended chemical dependency treatment, because otherwise she wouldn’t go.

“He couldn’t bear to see anyone suffer,” his son said.

Alba often brought doctors with him as he made loops around Revere in his green Jeep, stopping to provide wound care and supplies like warm socks to people sleeping outside. He would shepherd people to medical clinics and detox, often sitting with them for hours and helping them fill out their paperwork, colleagues said.

“Chris wanted to be ‘on’ 24 hours a day,” said Wheeler of Healthy Streets Outreach. “He didn’t want to get that phone call saying that someone he cared for was gone, and be left wondering what he could have done to save that person.”

Alba was candid about his own experiences taking drugs, and his family’s struggles with addiction and mental illness. His father, Dennis Murphy, was homeless for much of Alba’s adult life. His first experiences doing outreach involved scouring the areas around Revere Beach for his father after he would vanish for days or weeks at a time.

“I have done outreach my entire life but it was just called looking for my dad,” Alba said in a 2022 interview when he was honored by the City of Revere for his public service.

Yet there were signs, say family and friends, that the stress of saving lives amid a worsening scourge of overdose deaths was taking its toll on Alba’s health. Last year, more than 2,300 people in Massachusetts died of opioid-related overdoses, the highest number ever recorded. In Revere, fatal opioid-related overdoses have doubled over the past four years, from 15 in 2018 to 30 last year, according to state health data.

Family members said they suspect his death is related to a recent cancer diagnosis. There was drug paraphernalia in his apartment, but that was common due to his outreach work, his son said.

Alba joins a grim and growing list of harm-reduction advocates, both in Massachusetts and nationally, who have perished at an early age. Dan Bigg, cofounder of the Chicago Recovery Alliance and widely regarded as a founder of the harm-reduction movement, died in 2018 of an overdose at age 59.

“Chris was hurting like everyone who does this work is hurting,” Langis said. “It’s disheartening ... to see the overdoses keep going up and up and up and up. And the worst part is, the people dying are people you care about.”

This spring, Alba informed his son that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer, though for reasons that are unclear, he never scheduled a follow-up medical visit, his son said.

Concerned, Robert began bringing his father homemade dinners wrapped in plastic and heating them up in his father’s microwave.

“I saw [the change in behavior] as a sign of depression, that the work was wearing him down,” Robert said. “But I never imagined a world without him.”

