‘Tragedy and Trauma’ Brandeis professor’s daughter, son-in-law killed in Israel

Troen and his family’s tragic story is one of hundreds to play out this past weekend as violence continues to ravage the region. The death toll surpassed 1,100 Monday — at least 700 killed in Israel and over 493 more in Gaza — and thousands more have been wounded.

“Deborah and Shlomi Martias were not murdered in a mere ‘attack.’” Troen said. “It was a pogrom.”

Ilan Troen, a Brandeis University professor whose daughter and son-in-law were killed and grandson was injured in Israel Saturday, said the attack by Hamaswas a “well-rehearsed act of unbridled violence,” according to a family statement provided to the Globe.

At least nine U.S. citizens have died in Israel since the attack began and others remain unaccounted for, according to U.S. Department of State Spokesperson, Matthew Miller.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected,” Miller said. “We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners and the local authorities.”

The professor’s family died in Be’er Sheva, a city in southern Israel, where they had about 45 seconds to get to safety after their phones alerted them of a missile attack somewhere in Israel, the family statement said.

After the alert, Troen received a call from his daughter, Deborah, who said she and her husband heard firing and shouting in Arabic coming from their neighborhood and they were trying to lock their home and safe room.

Deborah and Shlomi Martias were covering their son with their bodies when were killed by Hamas, the family’s statement said. They saved their son, Rotem, who suffered a non-life-threatening bullet to the abdomen. Rotem was identified by multiple news outlets as 16 years old.

Rotem continued to communicate with Troen through text massages. He survived by first hiding under his parents’ dead bodies and then spent around 12 hours hiding under a bed before he was rescued while in the laundry room hiding under a blanket.

Rotem informed his grandfather of his parents deaths via texts, Troen said.

While Rotem was hiding, Troen said Rotem was given advice, encouragement, and comfort from family members across Israel over text.

When Rotem was saved, he was covered in grey and black soot from smoke. Hamas had set the house on fire, a tactic used so any survivors would exit the house and could then be shot, the statement said.

“When we arrived at Soroka Hospital in Beersheva on Saturday night to look for Rotem, their son who survived with a bullet in his abdomen, we found a scene of anguish and anxiety shared by family members of the 680 victims that had already been brought there,” Troen said.

Troen is a Brandeis University graduate who taught Israeli studies there before moving to Israel to be closer to his family after he retired as a full time professor. He was the founding director of Schusterman Center for Israel Studies.

Jonathan D. Sarna, a former director of the Schusterman Center, said there has been a “tremendous outpouring of grief” from the center’s alumni for Troen and his family.

“He was very proud of his daughter ... and he often boasted about her and what she was doing,” he said.

Sarna said Troen has hosted scholars at his home in southern Israel during the center’s summer seminar, a three-week program that draws scholars from around the world and included a trip to Israel.

“He would host them there and show them the south of Israel, which he loved,” Sarna said in a phone interview.

Hamas launched the surprise attack on Israel Saturday morning, which included heavy street battles in southern Israel and over 2,000 missiles throughout the country.

Troen said most people of Israel were victims of the attack even if they were not where the violence occurred.

“We heard the shots and shouts, and were present for the tragedy and relief in real time,” Troen said. “It makes for a determined and engaged country resolved to confront the evil visited on us by an enemy who must be vanquished.”





Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.