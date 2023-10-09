23-year-old killed in Sunday shooting in Chelsea

They arrived to find Santos David Canizales of Chelsea on the ground suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds, a statement from Massachusetts State Police said.

Around 10:23 p.m., Chelsea police responded to the area of Congress Avenue and Shurtleff Street after multiple 911 calls and a ShotSpotter activation, a statement from the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said.

A 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Chelsea Sunday night, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, both statements said.

“Once again we’re looking at a young life cut short and a family forced to live with eternal grief, all due to illegal guns too easily obtained and too willingly used,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “We are doing everything possible to identify and arrest those responsible for this tragedy.”

State Police, the Suffolk District Attorney’s office and Chelsea police are investigating the homicide, according to the statement.





