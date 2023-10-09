Claudia Goldin, Nobel economics prize recipient and Harvard professor, is internationally applauded

Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin was awarded the Nobel economics prize on Monday for her research in understanding of the gender gap in the labor market. She is just the third women to win the prize of the 93 economic laureates.
Her research focuses on centuries of women’s participation in the workforce, showing that the divide between men and women’s pay still exists despite continued economic growth and women attaining higher levels of education.
Goldin’s analysis found a woman’s role in the job market and the pay she receives aren’t just influenced by social and economic changes, they’re also determined by individual life decisions.
Advertisement
Her award follows the awards in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, and peace that were announced last week. Congratulations came from across the globe Monday morning on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.
Congratulations Claudia and best wishes from @USydneyEcon . A well deserved solo prize. Thank you for having brought gender wage gaps into the curriculum and for being a beacon of light for us female economists 🌸 🌺 💫 👏— Stefanie Schurer (@StefanieSchurer) October 9, 2023
Congratulations to Claudia Goldin. A recognition to a scholar who made serious contributions in the study of women in the economy - and a reminder to us all that the field of feminist economics is home to broader/different/at times opposing approaches and concerns. https://t.co/vgHiGshVUC— Sara Stevano (@SaraStevano) October 9, 2023
This is so well deserved! The Nobel Prize in economics was awarded to Claudia Goldin for her work on gender gaps in the workplace https://t.co/2N0P9hCJ8m— Herminia Ibarra (@HerminiaIbarra) October 9, 2023
Congratulations to Claudia Goldin! #NobelPrize #EconomicSciences @Harvard @PikaGoldin pic.twitter.com/ymMMD5tvyi— The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences (@ScienceAcad_swe) October 9, 2023
🤩Like many, I am so HAPPY. As Claudia Goldin started to work on gender inequality before it was considered an interesting topic in economics, and opened the way for so much fascinating research… https://t.co/CFqDjOyYZt— Daphné Skandalis (@DaphneSkandalis) October 9, 2023
How amazing to wake up to this year’s Nobel Prize news - Claudia Goldin is one of my academic heroes. Her work inspires me and has inspired my undergraduate students for 20+ years.❤️ https://t.co/WcptF8bB0Z— Lucie Schmidt (@LucieGSchmidt) October 9, 2023
Adri Pray can be reached at adri.pray @globe.com. Follow her @adriprayy.