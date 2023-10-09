Claudia Goldin, Nobel economics prize recipient and Harvard professor, is internationally applauded

Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin was awarded the Nobel economics prize on Monday for her research in understanding of the gender gap in the labor market. She is just the third women to win the prize of the 93 economic laureates.

Her research focuses on centuries of women’s participation in the workforce, showing that the divide between men and women’s pay still exists despite continued economic growth and women attaining higher levels of education.

Goldin’s analysis found a woman’s role in the job market and the pay she receives aren’t just influenced by social and economic changes, they’re also determined by individual life decisions.