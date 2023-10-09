Cool, dry weekday weather with highs in the 60s precedes a potentially wet weekend

Check out the satellite loop below; you can see the center of low pressure spinning on the Ontario-Quebec border northwest of our area. The resultant southwest flow is giving us a nice day.

Tuesday continues this pattern with the chance of a few showers mid-to-late morning through the late afternoon. It won’t shower much, but that’s the window of time the rain could occur.

Temperatures will be in the 60s during the afternoon this week, which is fairly typical for this time of year, if not a little bit below average. Other than the aforementioned showers, the work week will be dry.

Notice some showers are forecast to materialize over New England Tuesday. Not all of us will receive them and they won’t last long. Tropical Tidbits

One thing that we won’t be seeing is any early frost. We are, after all, into that time of year when a frost could occur, especially away from the coastline. However, for now, your non-hardy plants are safe.

With the dry weather over the next couple of days, it’s also a good opportunity to take a look at the sky at night. Personally, I’ve been enjoying Venus in the eastern sky each morning. It’s been absolutely brilliant and, although not quite as bright as it was about a month ago, it’s still a formidable sight.

One of the brightest stars will be near it this week, and it’s an opportunity to show your kids as it’s visible in the morning before sunrise, which is increasingly late.

Venus is the second brightest object in the night sky this week. Earthsky.org

It’s never too early to think about the weekend weather and if you’re wondering about the possibility for another rainy weekend, the answer is: Here we go again.

Since it’s only Monday, any details about the potential for rain this weekend are not to be relied upon. Nevertheless, it seems pretty likely that there’s going to be low pressure near New England at some point over the upcoming weekend, and the evolution of the exact track and strength of this storm will determine how much rain we end up with and when it arrives.

Right now, I would say the highest likelihood is later Saturday into Sunday, but this is just an early estimate. There’s still lots of time for the forecast to change, and maybe we’ll get lucky and this next system will actually miss us.

An area of rain is likely in parts of the northeast this weekend but the extent and location is not known yet. Tropical Tidbits

Finally, if you’re out west later this week, it might be an opportunity to get a glimpse of the annular solar eclipse. This event is almost exactly six months before the total solar eclipse taking place April 8, 2024.