Senator Ed Markey booed for calling for ‘de-escalation’ in violence in Israel during Boston Common rally

Markey started out by saying, “Israel’s people have the right to live in their rightful homeland free from fear, free from violence.”

Specifically, Senator Edward J. Markey drew a deep and loud round of “boos” midway through the 90-minute rally when he called for “a de-escalation of the current violence.”

A statewide call to stand in solidarity with Israel drew hundreds to Boston Common on Monday, including state and local politicians who were applauded for condemning the unprecedented, multi-front attacks unleashed on the Middle Eastern nation by Hamas over the weekend as “acts of terror” and vowing unconditional support ― and booed when they called for toning down the violence.

He denounced the “heinous attacks” and “vicious murders” committed by Hamas against innocent civilians, children, and seniors and called for the release of hostages. But he also warned against antagonizing the militant organization.

“Hamas wants continued instability, not normalization,” Markey said. “They are violent extremists, they gain support when there is a crisis. That is why the United States and the international community must keep pushing for diplomacy and the ending of civilian casualties on all sides.

“There must be a de-escalation of the current violence,” he continued.

The booing audience drowned out Markey’s attempts to keep speaking for nearly a minute.

Eventually, he went on.

“Many of you have family in Israel now. And many more have lived through brutal wars to ensure the ongoing survival of the Jewish state. We grieve with you,” Markey said.

Markey closed out his remarks by denouncing anti-Semitism. He proclaimed his commitment to stand against it along with his commitment to peace.

“I believe in peace,” Markey said. “And it is my deepest hope that we can draw upon one of the greatest Hebrew traditions — tikkun olam — to do the work of repairing the world to work for peace, even amidst war.”

Other politicians received a warmer welcome. From the steps of the Parkman Bandstand overlooking a crowd waving Israeli flags, Governor Maura Healey called the acts that killed hundreds and wounded thousands “indefensible” and said the atrocities “shocked the soul.”

“In this time of unimaginable terror, grief, and anxiety, and absolute anguish, we stand with you, our hearts ache with you, and our constant prayers are with you and your loved ones, here and abroad, all over this globe,” Healey said. “I also want you to know our support is unwavering. Massachusetts stands with Israel now. And always. Today, and all the days ahead.”

Politicians and rabbis, community and student leaders, 20 in all, took turns at the microphone during the rally called “Gathering in Solidarity With Israel Under Fire” to emphasize the very “personal” scope of the incursion, detailing accounts of children, friends, cousins, and other loved ones close to the violence.

Representative Jake Auchincloss, a Newton Democrat, drummed up cheers, woots, and whistles in counterpoint to Markey’s reception.

“Now is not the time for equivocation,” Auchincloss said. “Hamas is an internationally recognized terrorist organization that is executing and raping civilians. Israel is a liberal democracy with the right and responsibility to defend itself and it says, ‘de-escalation is not possible when they are taking hostages.’”

Marc Baker, president and CEO of Combined Jewish Philanthropies, one of the rally’s organizers, said he and his wife awoke Saturday to text messages from their 19-year-old daughter, who is studying and volunteering in Israel, saying that she had spent the night “in and out of a bomb shelter.”

“This is not just a crisis happening far away or over there,” Baker said. “This is personal. It touches all of us.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren said she was there to grieve but also there to shoulder a commitment to Israel’s “safety and security” as a member of the Senate’s Armed Services Committee.

“I am here today to say, unequivocally, there is no justification for terrorism ever. I am here because my heart is with the innocent civilians suffering from this violence. My heart is with those who lost their lives too early, with those who have lost loved one,” Warren said.

Standing in solidarity, she said, “does not mean standing still.”

“Standing in solidarity means action,” Warren said. “It means shouldering the obligations of a strong and faithful ally. ... When our allies face threats from those who would destroy them, we need a military command that is at full strength.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu reflected on the Boston Common’s history as a gathering site to voice objection and dissent.

“For 400 years, we have always taken very seriously that responsibility to stand and speak out with moral clarity,” Wu said.

The city stands with Israel in “grief and outrage” and “love and solidarity,” Wu said, “for justice, for security, and for peace.”

Wu added: “We don’t measure the connection to Israel by geographic distance. ... Boston has always measured our connection with Israel deep in our hearts.”

Yafit Kfir, 34, a teacher who lives in Sharon, who attended Monday’s rally with her husband and their 6-year-old daughter, said she was there because “it is super important that our voice will be heard.”

“There is actually not much we can do from a long distance,” Kfir said. “We have to let the world know we are united no matter where we are.”

Andrew Avraham, 53, an educator of the outdoors grew up in Framingham and lives in Newton, has dual citizenship with Israel, something he sought out in 2009.

“I very much feel connected to the situation in Israel, and I have a day off from work, so it’s a good opportunity to come down and be with people of like mind,” Avraham said.

“I’m not saying anything new or revelatory, but the scale and style of this attack is really shocking,” Avraham said. “I feel that it is time to have a massive response, but that kind of plays right into their hands, but at the same time I don’t know how you don’t respond.”

Rachel Klevan, 27, of Newton, an elementary school teacher, trekked to the Common with her family in tribute to her youngest brother, who is serving in the Israeli army.

Andrew Klevan, 20, a graduate of Gann Academy, a Jewish high school in Waltham, fulfilled a longtime dream when he joined the military in Israel in the summer of 2021, Rachel Klevan said.

Klevan called his family on Saturday to express his love, and again on Monday morning, but is not allowed “to disclose his missions,” Klevan said.

“We’re worried sick,” she said. “We can’t sleep. We can’t eat.”

Melanie Lieberman, 27, of Natick, an occupational therapist, has a friend who has been missing since the shooting that left 260 dead at a music festival early Sunday.

Lieberman said she met Hersch Goldberg-Polin, now 23, in 2017, when Lieberman was working as a tour guide in Israel. She was moved to tears as she tried to put into words her missing friend’s special qualities.

“He’s just such an engaged, genuine, smart, fun, friendly, smiley, mischievous person,” Lieberman said, her eyes welling and voice cracking. “I’m just hoping he gets home safely.”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.