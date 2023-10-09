Three years in, Newton’s Indigenous Peoples Day finds a crowd eager to learn

Now as an adult living in Brighton, he never wastes an opportunity to educate people about his background. And on Monday, he joined scores of indigenous people from tribes across New England and beyond who gathered in Newton to do just that.

“As a first grader in Puerto Rico, my history teacher taught me that my people were extinct. I had to learn from my family, my people, what really happened,” said Kalatauma, whose tribe is the Higuayagua Taino People of the Caribbean. “I feel like I’ve been lied to my entire life. So it’s big for me to be able to connect more to my roots, learn where I came from, and share what we’re really about.”

For much of his childhood, Felipe Kalatauma’s indigenous background was a mystery even to himself.

At the third-annual Indigenous Peoples Day celebration in Newton’s Albemarle Field, Kalatauma wore a traditional headdress made of macaw feathers, and had achiote-hued paint spread around his eyes. He wore a black T-shirt reading “Make America Indigenous Again.”

He said he liked that many people gathered in the park watching ceremonial dances in a large “medicine circle,” or perusing the handmade crafts and educational materials at dozens of vendor booths, were encountering the varied cultural traditions of indigenous people in the Americas for the first time, and hoped they would come away with a better understanding of the breadth of the native experience.

“When they see me without my headdress, they just see another Spanish person,” he said. “Here I get to show where I really come from and who I represent.”

Three years after Newton began hosting the celebration here on what was once known as Columbus Day, new traditions have taken root. And crowds have come ready to learn.

People joined hands during a communal dance at an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration in Newton. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

It’s stunning what difference a few years can make, said Diane Dix, co-founder of the nonprofit Nolumbeka Project, which promotes indigenous history in the Connecticut River Valley.

As an advocate for indigenous culture and history for more than four decades, she said it has not always been easy to have frank conversations with non-native people about the mistreatment of indigenous groups throughout American history, or about the vibrant civilizations that existed on the continent before settlers arrived.

“Forty years ago, people didn’t want to hear it. It was like saying you believe in aliens,” said Dix, who does not herself come from an indigenous background.

Now, she said, people are eager to learn. Steps from her nonprofit’s tent, she watched a crowd of mainly non-indigenous people gladly accept invitations to perform traditional dances around a fire pit — many, presumably, for the first time.

She also handed out pamphlets directing people to a series of educational videos made in collaboration with local tribes about native life and history.

“It’s really so gratifying to see how this is building,” Dix said. “I feel really heartened by it.”

The Newton celebration has grown each year, and is now one of the largest in the region. On Monday, it hosted 66 vendors, drew members of tribes from across New England and beyond, including a group of dignitaries who flew in from Jamaica, organizers said.

Oquesee Brown, a member of the Narragansett and Pequot tribes danced the eastern blanket dance during an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration in Newton. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

For some, it’s becoming a bookend to New England’s powwow season, which sees celebrations held by tribes in the region on weekends in the warmer months, said Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, chairwoman of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah)

“It’s really putting Newton on the map,” she said. “And it’s elevating the presence of indigenous peoples and awareness for everybody, which has been really, really nice. Because as you can see, most of the people in the audience are people that are looking to learn more about our culture and history.”

Official recognition from government, including a vote from Newton’s City Council to replace Columbus Day in 2020, have fueled a renewed interest in native culture, said Sito Zapaktli, a Springfield-based artisan with a Pipil Nahuatl heritage who has been been selling leather and wooden crafts at powwows across the state since the 1980s, using traditional techniques he learned from his uncles and grandmother.

But these past few years have felt like a turning point, as cities begin nurturing gatherings that are not simply celebrations, but hubs for education. And not just about craftsmanship.

“The purpose is to teach,” said Zapaktli, whose company is called Earthworks Creative Indigenous Arts & Crafts. “To teach folks why indigenous people ask for recognition, about the different native plights, from how Covid affects us, to housing, jobs, education, how drugs and alcohol impact the native people, to the disparity in illnesses compared to other communities. It generates conversations.”

Newton’s is shaping up to be among the largest, but he has been encouraged to see other cities launching Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations of their own, where those discussions can continue to find new audiences.

“It’s catching on,” he said.

People took part in a communal dance during an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration in Newton. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him @SpencerBuell.