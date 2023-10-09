Legislators call for more oversight of Mass. child welfare system in series of new bills

Right now, “it’s DCF policing DCF,” said state Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier, a Pittsfield Democrat and sponsor of bills that would give greater influence to the Office of the Child Advocate and create a new office of foster care review. “They’re not making real changes because they’re only answerable to themselves.”

A series of bills under consideration on Beacon Hill would reform a child welfare system legislators described as desperately needing greater oversight.

The Globe reported last week on another bill that would create a commission to conduct an independent review of the child welfare system. The commission would be named after Harmony Montgomery, a 5-year-old girl whose father is accused of murdering her after she was placed in his custody by a Massachusetts judge.

The bills offer different ways to guarantee the safety and welfare of the more than 7,000 Massachusetts children in foster care. Legislators cited tragedies like the deaths of Harmony and David Almond, a 14-year-old with intellectual disabilities who died in 2020 after being abused and starved by his father and his father’s girlfriend, as catalysts for the bills.

The Department of Children and Families continues to face a critical lack of housing for the state’s children in need of foster care. Most recently, the Globe reported the department has begun using apartments as temporary housing for foster children with nowhere else to go. The bills were the subject of testimony during a hearing by the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities last week.

Farley-Bouvier acknowledged that bills proposing changes to the child welfare system get introduced each year but often don’t pass. State Senator Jacob Oliveira, a Democrat from Hampden who sponsored an omnibus bill that also includes language to strengthen the Office of the Child Advocate, said this year could be different.

“We have a new administration, we have new people at the helm of our agencies,” he said. “Now is the opportune time to strengthen these offices.”

Both Farley-Bouvier’s and Oliveira’s bills would give the Office of the Child Advocate greater independence and the ability to intervene in child welfare court cases.

“They’re dependent on the governor and secretary of health and human services for budget, for everything,” she said. “How does that make them independent?”

The Office of the Child Advocate can make policy recommendations to DCF but does not currently have the power to provide input on court cases. The bill would allow the office to appear in court and contribute information during hearings. Connecticut’s equivalent of the Office of the Child Advocate has a voice in child welfare hearings, noted Ari Fertig, a spokesperson for the OCA, and legislation that would grant his office the same power would be welcome.

“This is an authority the OCA would utilize in exceedingly rare situations to ensure that the Juvenile Court had the information necessary to make a reasoned decision,” Fertig said.

Legislators noted that in both Harmony and Almond’s cases, a judge decided to place the children with family members who ultimately played a role in their deaths.

The idea of the OCA’s involvement in court proceedings, though, faced opposition during last week’s hearing. Susan Elsen, an advocate with the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, is concerned that having two state offices in a position to represent children could create confusion.

“It’s sort of fundamentally unfair to the family, and it doesn’t do anything more to protect the child,” she said in an interview.

A spokesperson for DCF said the department does not comment on pending legislation but would review any bills that reach the governor’s desk.

Oliveira’s omnibus bill also proposes better connections between DCF and schools, a move that could ensure children in the foster care system are receiving an adequate education. The proposed foster child bill of rights, meanwhile, includes guarantees of safety, stable placements, and access to food, clothes, and personal care. It also states that DCF should prioritize keeping siblings together and ensure children’s cultural backgrounds and gender identities be respected.

“We can’t bring back David Almond,” Oliveira said in testimony last week, “but what we can do is put in place the protections to ensure that every child in the commonwealth’s custody is ensured of their basic rights to survive and thrive.”

