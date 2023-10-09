“We are just stuck back in time a little bit,” he said, smiling.

These cowboys are part of the last remaining hand-harvested potato farms in Aroostook County, according to Sven Bondeson, owner of Bondeson Farms in Perham and New Sweden.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — Out in the potato fields, Samson and Elijah Theiss, ages 8 and 6, were dressed in cowboy hats, and their gloved hands scraped the sweet earth scooping up organic potatoes. Then they placed them in baskets handmade by local Native Americans and transfered them to waist-high barrels. For this they got $4 a barrel. They want to buy a horse someday.

His great-great-great-grandmother settled here from Sweden in 1870.

Bondeson picked up the barrels in his 1972 International Loadstar, which was still wheezing at 156.467 miles.

“When I was a kid there were a lot of [hand-pickers], but in the ‘70s and ‘80s, harvesters came in and now that’s the norm,” he said.

Bordenson tried a harvester in the past — the big ones can pick 14 rows at a time — but he switched back to hand-picking.

“The quality is better, for sure, and it’s more fun,” he said, as families picnicked in the fields for lunch.

Young families come out to pick here because some of the mechanized jobs of the larger farms require minimum ages to operate the high-tech machinery.

Leah Theiss worked side by side with her boys.

Her technique is strictly giddyup: She can quickly fill a barrel of 165 pounds of potatoes while working like a human crab.

“I love it‚” she said. “It’s cool to be part of a tradition. It’s nice to soak up some vitamin D and fresh air before winter comes.”

Besides the extra money, she said, there are life lessons her sons can learn.

“We like hard work. It builds character and it teaches them to stick with something and get the job done,” she said. “It’s a good experience to be part of a tradition in a place where we live. They’ll be able to tell their grandkids someday they participated in potato harvest.”

Nearby in Mars Hills, County Super Spuds has 5,000 acres of potatoes.

High school kids here start classes in mid-August to allow the schools to close for two to three weeks during Potato Break.

During the harvest, most kids remove rocks and debris from a conveyor belt.

Dylan McKeen, 14, dashed down a mountain of 5.2 million potatoes he helped direct into a massive potato barn.

“It’s hard work but this week I’ll make $900. I’m going to buy a snowmobile,” he said.

McKeen still loves potatoes. During a break, he had a bag of potato chips. “I don’t ever get sick of them,” he said.

His mom Jen also worked during the harvest when she was a kid.

“When I was growing up, I bought clothes and my basketball sneakers. The original Air Jordans; I should have saved them, that’s for sure,” she said.

Dylan McKeen, 14, was in a hurry to store potatoes in the barn, where 5.2 million spuds are kept, at County Super Spuds in Mars Hills, Maine. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Kai Shacklleford arrived in the potato field early in the morning with her baskets ready for the harvest at Bondeson Farms in Perham, Maine. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Sven Bondeson drove his 1972 International Loadstar truck as workers loaded barrels, each containing 165 pounds of potatoes from the fields, at Bondeson Farms in Perham, Maine. The truck had 156.467 miles on it. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Clara Olson, 13, at work in the fields during a potato harvest at the Sven Bondeson farm in Perham, Maine. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Charlie Pierce, 14, looked for sticks and rocks while sorting potatoes at County Super Spuds in Mars Hills, Maine. Later she would join her soccer team for a game. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Elijah Theiss, 6, picked potatoes with his mother, Leah, as his brother Samson, 8, stood in the back at Bondeson Farms in Perham, Maine. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Sven Bondeson drove a 1972 International Loadstar on the farm in Perham, Maine. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Collin McCrum wiped his brow while working at County Super Spuds in Mars Hills, Maine. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff