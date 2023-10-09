Helicopter crashes shortly after takeoff in New Hampshire, killing the pilot

CROYDON, N.H. — A helicopter crashed in the woods shortly after taking off in Croydon, New Hampshire, killing the pilot, the only person on board, authorities said. The craft was reported as missing for at least several hours.

The helicopter had taken off at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, but the pilot, who was working for JBI Helicopter Services, could not be tracked shortly after that, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a news release Monday. It was scheduled to fly to a job site in Quonset Point, Rhode Island, about 180 miles (289.6 kilometers) away.

The Croydon Fire Department said it received a report of a missing aircraft at about 10:30 p.m., said deputy chief Zachary White.