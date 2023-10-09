Kevin McCarthy says he’s willing to return as Speaker of the House

McCarthy made the comment as the House Republican conference prepared to meet for the first time since Tuesday, when eight Republicans joined all Democrats present in voting for McCarthy's removal. At that point, McCarthy said he would not run for a leadership role again.

"Whatever the conference wants, I will do," McCarthy said during an interview on Hugh Hewitt's syndicated radio program when asked about a possible return to the job.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Monday that he is willing to resume serving as House speaker if enough of the Republicans who voted in favor of his ouster last week are open to his reinstatement.

At a news conference following his removal, McCarthy stated plainly: "I will not run for speaker again. I'll have the conference pick somebody else."

Many of the Republicans were upset with McCarthy for making a government funding deal with Democrats, tipping the scale to remove him from office.

Two other Republicans, Majority Leader Steve Scalise (La.) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (Ohio), have launched bids to succeed McCarthy. It's unclear whether either will be able to secure the votes needed to become speaker.

Asked by Hewitt if he would put himself forward to break a deadlock, McCarthy said: "Look, the conference has to make that decision."

Without a full-time speaker, the House has been limited in its ability to operate. The violence that has erupted between Hamas and Israel over the weekend has underscored the limitations, as some members press for an aid package to Israel.

House Republicans plan to gather Monday night in a closed meeting to discuss where the conference goes next after McCarthy's ouster as speaker. A candidate forum is scheduled Tuesday followed by voting among House Republicans on Wednesday.

It's unclear when the full House might vote on a new speaker.

- - -

Mariana Alfaro contributed to this report.