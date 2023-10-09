Without MCAS as a graduation requirement, who will be accountable?

I read Dan French’s letter arguing for removing the MCAS graduation requirement and replacing it with local graduation requirements (“MCAS: Stumbling block or essential measure?” Oct. 1). He seems to have great confidence that individual school systems can do a better job than a high-stakes test at ascertaining a graduate’s knowledge and capabilities.

So here’s a modest proposal: Allow each district to opt out of the MCAS graduation requirement under one condition — that the district would be legally, contractually, and financially responsible for any remediation courses a college must provide to a first-year student who enters said college. If what French suggests is right and a local district graduates only literate, well-educated students and does not succumb to grade-inflated social promotions, then the cost to that district should be nothing.