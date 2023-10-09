Without MCAS as a graduation requirement, who will be accountable?

I read Dan French’s letter arguing for removing the MCAS graduation requirement and replacing it with local graduation requirements (“MCAS: Stumbling block or essential measure?” Oct. 1). He seems to have great confidence that individual school systems can do a better job than a high-stakes test at ascertaining a graduate’s knowledge and capabilities.
So here’s a modest proposal: Allow each district to opt out of the MCAS graduation requirement under one condition — that the district would be legally, contractually, and financially responsible for any remediation courses a college must provide to a first-year student who enters said college. If what French suggests is right and a local district graduates only literate, well-educated students and does not succumb to grade-inflated social promotions, then the cost to that district should be nothing.
Advertisement
Easy peasy, right? I’m sure we could get the colleges to buy into this plan. It might be a little harder selling the districts on it.
Dave Rossow
Boylston