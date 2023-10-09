Trump-era tax cuts must be a part of Capitol Hill fiscal debate

Scot Lehigh’s recent column highlights a point that is too often ignored yet should clearly be part of the conversation (“Right-wingers plunge House into chaos with ouster of Kevin McCarthy as speaker,” Opinion, Oct. 4). The Republican right seems willing to speak about government spending as if the Trump-era tax cuts never occurred. These tax cuts for the wealthy and corporate America came with a price that seems to evade the memory of folks who argue that the government is now spending too much.

Those tax cuts decreased revenue generation and increased the national debt substantially. This revenue is used to fund services of value to all Americans and all corporate users of our national infrastructure system. What I find even more troubling is that neither Democrats nor the media regularly remind people of the 2017 tax cuts, which many of the current right-wing spending opponents voted for. Media interviews with Republican legislators and other right-wing voices ought to bring this point forward. Otherwise, they leave readers and viewers with the impression that the only issue is spending.