Bill Belichick won’t rule out changes after another blowout: ‘We have to perform better’

“We need to make some improvements from where we are, so we’ll see what all that entails,” Belichick said Monday. “Haven’t gotten into it yet, but we will.”

After Sunday’s loss to the Saints that dropped the Patriots to 1-4 , head coach Bill Belichick alluded to starting over . On Monday, he expanded on what that might look like.

While there are questions in all three phases, the priority figures to be on offense. New England has hit new lows under Belichick. The Patriots lost 34-0 to the Saints on Sunday, the largest home shutout loss in franchise history. It came on the heels of a 38-3 defeat on the road against the Cowboys.

New England has gone 10 quarters without scoring a touchdown.

“The main focus here is to get things better,” Belichick said. “To move the ball, to take care of the ball. To move the ball and score points. So, that’s really what we’re going to focus on.”

The plan appears to include sticking with Mac Jones at quarterback. The third-year signal-caller was yanked for the second straight game Sunday in favor of Bailey Zappe after throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble, but it sounds like Belichick will stay with Jones.

On Sunday, Belichick referenced the score when it came to removing Jones from the game. He was asked Monday if Jones was taken out to avoid injury.

“I think with the whole situation of the game, I felt like that was the best thing to do at the time,” Belichick said. “There was a lot of things that went into it. But yeah, that would be part of it, and just the way the game had gone and so forth. There were multiple things.”

The ineffective play at quarterback is only part of the problem. New England has had ts share of health issues along the offensive line, which has undoubtedly caused issues in the run game, as well as pass protection. (When it comes to the offensive line, the Patriots have had four different starting lineups up front in five games.) And on Sunday, receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas both left early because of injuries.

That being said, the statistics through the first five games tell a gruesome story. New England enters Monday last in the league in points per game (11), 26th in yards per game, and 28th in yards per play.

Sunday was also the first time the Patriots have scored a total of three or fewer points combined in back-to-back games during the Belichick era. It represented a 31-year low for the franchise — they were shut out in back-to-back games in Weeks 13 (a 34-0 loss to Atlanta) and 14 (a 6-0 loss to Indianapolis) in 1992.

“I think there’s a lot of things we need to do better offensively, and everybody’s a part of it – coaches, players, every position,” Belichick said Monday. “I don’t think it’s limited to one position, one group. Collectively, we have to perform better.”

As for his own future, Belichick was asked on WEEI Monday if he was the “right person” to restart things. He replied tersely.

“I’m going to do the best I can to help our football team,” he said. “That’s my job.”

Notes

Through five games, the only player on the 53-man roster who has played every possible snap is center David Andrews. Safety Kyle Dugger is the defensive leader at 94.9 percent of defensive snaps played. … Belichick was asked about the decision to punt on fourth-and-3 in the third quarter. “I did what I felt was best at the time,” he replied. … Belichick was also asked about the decision not to challenge a potential interception by Dugger late in the third quarter. “Based on the replay, it looked like the ball hit the ground,” he said. “I didn’t see any point in wasting a challenge on a call that didn’t look like it was going to go in our favor. I don’t know what good that would have done.” Dugger posted a replay of what happened on Instagram late Sunday with the caption “Robbed of a pick SMH.”

