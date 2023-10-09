Bruins have important support system in place for rookies to thrive

Up next is the toil of a regular season, including 82 games, countless practices, and lots of time on the road. It can be overwhelming, but the Bruins have a support system in place to aid the young’uns not only on the ice but away from the rink, as well.

So far, centers Matt Poitras and Johnny Beecher have kept up with the competition throughout the grind of an NHL training camp.

There’s a bit of youth movement going on with the Bruins, with two rookies expected to make the varsity roster.

Jim Montgomery said touching base frequently is a big key.

“Well, I think it’s important that we’re communicating to them daily about what the expectation is, because they haven’t been through it, to help them realize what the expectation is,” the coach said before Monday’s practice at TD Garden. “And you know that in this league, you got to be firm, you got to be prepared, and you got to be ready to go.

“And we have, fortunately, a lot of good veteran players that can help them with the off-ice habits that they need to accrue into their everyday life. And I think as coaches, we have to help them with the mental side of how they need to prepare daily in order to give them the best chance to have success and ultimately the team.”

Bruins captain Brad Marchand remembers his rookie year and how several players, including Gregory Campbell and Shawn Thornton, went out of their way to make him feel comfortable. Over the next few years, Marchand bonded with and befriended Chris Kelly, Zdeno Chara, and Patrice Bergeron, who continually helped him become a better pro.

Now the Bruins captain, Marchand is among a handful of team leaders who will help the kids acclimate to the rigors of NHL life. Letting them know that they’re part of the group is where Marchand likes to start.

“It’s very easy as a young guy to come in and shy away from the older guys and leave them alone,” Marchand said. “But the quicker they know that we’re all in it together, we’re not judging them, or we don’t think we’re above them, the better.

“We’re a team and we want to be united. So, it’s just about taking the time to get to know each other and spend time talking to them. And it falls on the older guys to do that because, as a younger guy, you just want to stay in your own lane and not step on anyone’s toes.”

Marchand likes to use a little comic relief to keep things light with the youth group.

“Just joking around with them and just letting ‘em know that we want to have fun,” he said. “We’re here to work when we’re at the rink, there’s a job to do, and you’ve got to compete and bring it every day. But at the same time, we want to have a lot of fun and joke around. So, they’re great kids and they seem like they’re adapting well.”

Lohrei sent down to Baby B’s

Another rookie that had a sensational summer, defenseman Mason Lohrei, was assigned to Providence following Monday’s practice.

Lohrei, who played with several partners during the preseason, was impressive in all areas: five-on-five, the power play, and the penalty kill.

The guess is he’ll be back in Boston sooner rather than later, he’s just caught in a numbers game right now: The Bruins have good depth on the blue line, but not a lot of salary cap wiggle room.

“He’s logged a lot of minutes. We continue to work on his habits without the puck,” said general manager Don Sweeney. “I think everybody starts to see the talent and the vision, that he has the creativity, the confidence to be able to execute offensively, whether that’s from his own goal line or the offensive blue line.”

“The biggest adjustment to the National Hockey League is really defending against the top players, and any players in the National Hockey League because they lean on you, and they press you,” Sweeney added. “Mason’s going to have to continue to go through that. There’ll be some growing pains associated with it.”

Decision still to be made on Heinen

Danton Heinen practiced again, and Sweeney said the club is “still weighing our options” on signing the veteran, who is on a professional tryout agreement. “He’s made the decision difficult,” said Sweeney … Heinen rotated in with Jakub Lauko on the fourth line Monday with Beecher and Milan Lucic … The other lines: Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk; James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak; Trent Frederic-Poitras-Morgan Geekie … The defense pairings: Charlie McAvoy-Matt Grzelcyk; Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo; Derek Forbert-Kevin Shattenkirk; Lohrei-Ian Mitchell … Sweeney said the club is having “ongoing discussions” regarding an extension for DeBrusk … The Flames claimed forward A.J. Greer, whom the Bruins waived Sunday. Greer had 5 goals and 12 points in 61 games for Boston last season … Patrick Brown cleared waivers and was assigned to Providence.

