Observations from the Celtics’ star-less preseason loss to Knicks on second night of back-to-backs

The backups held their own against New York’s regulars before the Knicks eventually grabbed a 114-107 win.

NEW YORK — Playing their second game in as many nights, the Celtics sat Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford in Monday’s preseason matchup against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Svi Mykhailiuk was one of the Celtics’ first subs in the first quarter and he provided an instant jolt of offense. He started as a distributor, finding Pritchard off a nice drive-and-kick. Soon after, Mykhailiuk drilled a contested catch-and-shoot from the right arc before hitting a deep offering from the left arc. He flashed some athleticism when he converted an alley-oop layup from JD Davison, and early in the second quarter he drained another catch-and-shoot 3-pointer over Julius Randle. Midway through the third quarter, he soared in for a big putback slam.

Mykhailiuk has a very quick release and looks like he could certainly provide some instant offense on nights when Boston is shorthanded. Things are shakier for him on the defensive end, however.

Mykhailiuk’s deal is currently just partially guaranteed, but his veteran experience, the extra spot that was created by the Jrue Holiday deal, and a performance such as this one should make him feel pretty comfortable.

⋅ On Sunday, Boston’s regulars struggled against a 76ers team that was missing Joel Embiid and James Harden. On Monday, the Knicks’ regulars struggled against a Celtics team that was missing its top six players. The lesson here, folks, is these games really don’t matter.

⋅ Two-way contract center Neemias Queta got a 14-minute run against the Knicks with Horford and Porzingis both sidelined, and he showed plenty of promise. The 7-foot, 245-pounder is an imposing physical presence who brings a different dynamic than Luke Kornet.

On defense, Queta was active in the paint and showed good speed closing out on perimeter shooters. On offense, he attacked the rim with some force, including a big two-handed slam that resulted in a rare technical foul for hanging on the rim. The Celtics figure to be careful with Horford this season, and might sneak in rest days for Porzingis, so Queta could get a shot.

⋅ Rookie Jordan Walsh finally made his Celtics debut midway through the second quarter, after two-way contract players Queta and Davison got their shots. Nerves may have affected his first 3-point shot, which missed the rim by several feet. But if he has value this season it will probably come at the defensive end.

Walsh had some good tests in the first half. He showed his versatility by keeping speedy Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley in front of him a couple of times. He was overpowered by Randle a bit — a fate that’s fairly common in this league — but later slid behind the Knicks star, poked the ball away, and coasted in for a layup.

During one fourth-quarter sequence, Walsh had a nice drive and finish and was then immediately beaten on a backdoor cut by Evan Fournier.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.