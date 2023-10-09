Only one thing could make this Bostonian slow down at the Chicago Marathon: A kitten in distress

That’s right — a cat, stranded on the side of a road among fallen leaves and discarded energy bar wrappers. The cat was shivering, and Bohan, an animal lover and parent to two rescue cats, knew she had to help it.

Despite mental fog brought on by running 20 miles at a personal-best pace, she recognized the shape immediately: a cat.

Sarah Bohan couldn’t focus on much at mile 21 of the Chicago Marathon other than how much her legs were burning. Then, a small, fuzzy shape caught her eye.

“My instinct kicked in and human nature kicked in, and I was like, ‘This is more important right now than doing my personal best,” said Bohan, who has lived in Boston since 2015.

Advertisement

She picked up the cat — who she said weighed “all of about one pound” — and walked alongside another runner, Gia Nigro, for a mile while trying to find a spectator who could take care of the animal.

They eventually found a good samaritan who agreed to take it to the vet. Bohan and Nigro ran the rest of the race together, and Bohan finished in 3 hours, 31 minutes, and 35 seconds — nearly 20 minutes shy of her personal best.

“Races can look different,” she said. “You can have an accomplishment by having a personal best or by experiencing something so wholesome and so connected to humanity, I didn’t even think about it.”

The experience was serendipitous for a number of reasons. First, Bohan is a cat lover and treats her two rescues, Meelo and Mowgli, as members of her family.

Second, she earned her spot in the race through a lottery system and then signed up to fundraise for PAWS Chicago, one of the largest comprehensive no-kill animal welfare organizations in the nation.

Advertisement

When she saw the cat, however, she wasn’t even thinking about the $1,750 she had raised for the organization, or the Team PAWS temporary tattoo on her leg.

“I was just like ‘This cat needs help, and I’m going to be that person,’” Bohan said.

Bohan ran cross country at Simmons and is a social worker at Boston Children’s. Chicago was just her second marathon, having competed in the Sugarloaf Marathon in May. Her time of 3:12:59 at that event earned her a qualifying spot in the 2024 Boston Marathon, a race she has watched every year since she moved to Boston in 2015.

“Every marathon has its own story,” Bohan said. “And I recognize that this is a very ironic story — raising money for Team PAWS and I happen to find a cat, it just sounds too good to be true,” Bohan said.

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.