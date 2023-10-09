Red Sox fire pitching coach Dave Bush after four seasons

The Sox promoted Bush to oversee their big league pitchers following the 2019 season, viewing him as the right person to blend traditional, hands-on instruction with feedback and gameplanning informed by the team’s analytics department. While the 2020 staff was gutted by injuries and endured one of the worst seasons in the big leagues with a revolving-door rotation, the team bounced back behind a healthy rotation in 2021 to reach the playoffs and advance to the ALCS.

Bush had been the Sox pitching coach since the 2020 season, following three years as a Red Sox minor league pitching coordinator. But with the Sox pitching staff having struggled to a 4.52 ERA (21st in the big leagues), the team has elected to go in a different direction.

Advertisement

The Red Sox integrated a growing number of young pitchers into their big-league staff in 2022 and 2023, including Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Josh Winckowski, and Chris Murphy. Moreover, Nick Pivetta re-emerged from a significant struggle at the start of the 2023 season — which resulted in his move to the bullpen — to become one of the more effective pitchers in the big leagues over the final three-and-a-half months of the season.

That said, while the Sox enjoyed considerable success from a bullpen anchored by Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin, the year-long struggles of the rotation to provide consistent innings played a significant role in the team’s fall from contention. The Sox rotation posted a 4.68 ERA (22nd in the big leagues) and averaged just 4.8 innings per start – fourth fewest in the big leagues.

This story will be updated.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.