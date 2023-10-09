EMass boys’ soccer: Riding a 6-0-1 run, St. John’s Prep reclaims top ranking in Globe Top 20

St. John’s Prep reclaims the No. 1 ranking in the Globe’s high school boys’ soccer Top 20 poll. The Eagles are 6-0-1 since a 2-0 loss to BC High on Sept. 14, highlighted by a win over second-ranked Needham. While St. John’s Prep recorded a pair of wins this week, Catholic Conference rival BC High stumbled with losses to St. John’s Shrewsbury and Chaminade (N.Y.), dropping the Eagles from the top spot.

Pembroke and Hingham continued their winning ways, both improving to 9-0-0 ahead of Tuesday’s Patriot League showdown. Three teams — Lowell, Melrose, and Norwell — debut in the poll. Lowell has won eight straight, Melrose topped previously unbeaten Winchester, and Norwell is 10-0-0 since a 0-1-1 start. Bedford also returns the Top 20.