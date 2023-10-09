EMass boys’ soccer: With an 8-point week, and three Billerica wins, Jason Xintaropoulos headlines Players of the Week

Gregoire Amissi, Greater Lowell – Amissi was instrumental in three wins for the 9-2 Gryphons. The senior provided two goals and two assists in a 6-0 win over Greater Lawrence, scored twice in a Tuesday 5-0 shutout of Lowell Catholic, then tallied in a 2-1 victory over Everett on Friday.

Amir Lahkiky, Melrose – With three goals in a 4-0 win over previously-unbeaten Winchester on Thursday and a pair of tallies in a 4-1 victory against Stoneham, the senior helped the Red Hawks to an unbeaten week.

Wil McManus, Pembroke – The senior scored six goals in a trio of Patriot League wins for the Titans. He scored once in a 2-0 win over Quincy, three times in a 4-2 victory over Silver Lake, and added two more in a 3-1 triumph over Plymouth South.