Nathan Eovaldi will try to close out ALDS for the road-weary Rangers against the Orioles

“The way they responded says a lot about them, their makeup. All year we’ve had to bounce back from some tough losses and injuries. And they just focused forward,” first-year Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. “It seems like we’ve been on the road for a month.”

That journey has finally brought the wild-card Rangers home for their first-ever playoff game at Globe Life Field. They have already won four games and one series this postseason, and their All-Star pitcher will be on the mound Tuesday night for another potential clincher in Game 3 of their AL Division Series against the Orioles.

Nathan Eovaldi and the Rangers never really planned on a two-week trip that would take them from one coast to the other, not after leaving home in control of the AL West.

Well, it was only half that time, but twice as long as the Rangers expected after winning their last home game Sept. 24 and leaving with a 2½-game division lead for a seven-game West Coast trip that concluded with losses in three of their last four regular-season games in Seattle.

Instead of being the division champion and No. 2 seed that would have meant a bye into the ALDS with home-field advantage, Texas had to fly across the country for the best-of-three Wild Card Series they swept in Tampa Bay. Then it traveled north to Baltimore to start the division series.

“You had your highs and lows obviously. When we were in Seattle, we wanted to win the division,” said Eovaldi, who had packed to be away from home only a week. “The main goal was getting to the postseason. We got there.”

Eovaldi, a Houston native who is in his first season with the Rangers, won the clinching game of the Wild Card Series, striking out eight in 6⅔ innings on Wednesday at Tampa. That was the longest and best of his seven starts since returning in early September after seven weeks on the injured list because of a right forearm strain.

Heavy heart for Kremer

Dean Kremer will take the mound in Game 3 for top-seeded Baltimore, which won 101 games and was never swept in a series during the regular season. The Orioles won two of three at Texas during the first week of the season in April.

The righthander is making his first postseason start but was the Orioles starter in both of their clinching games this season. He allowed one run in five-plus innings of an 11-inning win over Tampa Bay on Sept. 17 that secured a playoff spot and tossed 5⅓ scoreless innings Sept. 28 against the Red Sox in the team’s 100th win that clinched the AL East title.

Kremer will make his first career playoff start while thinking about family members in Israel, where war has been declared following a deadly incursion by militant group Hamas.

“I still want to pitch, but, I mean, it’s going to be in the back of my head,” Kremer said.

The 27-year-old has dual citizenship, and much of his extended family lives in Israel. While not going into any details, Kremer said they were OK right now.

Though he was born and raised in Stockton, Calif., Kremer is the son of Israeli parents and identifies strongly as Israeli himself. He spends time each year in the Jewish state and is fluent in Hebrew.

Cash won’t succeed Francona

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash tried to end speculation about replacing his friend Terry Francona as the manager of the Cleveland Guardians.

“I’m very happy here,” Cash said Monday. “I’m under contract here and looking forward to next year, for sure.”

The 64-year-old Francona recently stepped down as Cleveland manager. He’s been slowed by major health issues in recent years. Cash played for Francona with the Red Sox in 2007-08 and was a member of his coaching staff in Cleveland before becoming Tampa Bay’s manager in 2015.

In his nine seasons with the Rays, Cash has led them to one AL pennant, a pair of AL East titles and current run of five consecutive playoff trips. His 739 wins with the team are 15 behind franchise leader Joe Maddon.

The injury-depleted Rays won 99 games this season (21 more than the Red Sox) to earn an AL Wild Card but were swept by the Texas Rangers in the opening postseason round last week.

The Rays were without players for part of the season because of injuries, including ace Shane McClanahan and starting pitchers Drew Rasmussen, Jeffrey Springs and Shane Baz (out all season). First baseman Yandy Díaz, second baseman Brandon Lowe, and outfielders Luke Raley, Jose Siri, and Randy Arozarena were impacted by injuries down the stretch.

Shortstop Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball in August while authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate the All-Star for an alleged relationship with a minor and sat out the final six weeks of the regular season and playoffs.