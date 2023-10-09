NFL Week 5: Bills’ depth will be tested as they are decimated by injuries

The Bills’ loss in London and their injury woes are where we begin the Week 5 Review.

But if the Bills aren’t feeling worried after their 25-20 loss to the Jaguars, they should be. It’s not the loss itself, but the loss of personnel. Key injuries are piling up, the kind that will test the Bills’ depth and may be the difference between winning a Lombardi Trophy and going home empty-handed again.

An early-season loss like the one the Bills suffered Sunday doesn’t have to be a total negative for a team with Super Bowl dreams. It can highlight deficient areas of the roster and serve as a wake-up call with 12 games still remaining.

▪ It was a disheartening trip across the pond for the Bills. They dropped to 3-2 and lost to a team they will likely be battling for AFC playoff seeding. They failed to maintain the momentum of the last three weeks, which included a message-sending blowout win over the Dolphins. They played with no fire, according to the players.

“The opposing team, they were ready to go. We weren’t,” quarterback Josh Allen said.

Most importantly, though, were the injuries. All three levels of the Bills’ defense are getting decimated.

The Bills lost All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano, the heart of their defense, to a likely season-ending knee injury in the first quarter. They lost defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to a likely season-ending pectoral injury also in the first quarter. Those came on top of two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White suffering a season-ending Achilles’ tendon injury last week against the Dolphins.

Not surprisingly, the Bills allowed 474 yards to the Jaguars, including 196 on the ground at 4.9 per carry. And Trevor Lawrence was unstoppable, with receivers Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk combining for 13 catches on 16 targets for 200 yards.

Super Bowl teams are often the NFL’s healthiest teams, and the Bills are losing that battle.

“You can talk about next man up, [but] it does hurt for sure,” safety Micah Hyde said.

▪ This week’s sign of the apocalypse: The Jets have become likable.

They spent a few weeks sulking over Aaron Rodgers, but they have picked themselves up and responded admirably, first with a tough loss to the Chiefs followed by Sunday’s ultra-satisfying 31-21 win over the Broncos.

You had to feel good for offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who got the win against the team that just fired him last year, in their stadium, and against the coach (Sean Payton) who trashed him in classless fashion in an August interview. Jets coach Robert Saleh gave out only one game ball in the locker room, and it went to Hackett.

And it’s hard not to root for Zach Wilson, a human piñata who has shown more maturity this year and is starting to play well amid a roar of people calling for him to be replaced. Though Wilson threw for only 199 yards with no touchdowns and a pick, he led five field goal drives and completed more than 71 percent of his passes for the second week in a row. Credit Hackett and the offensive staff, who are new this year, for developing a rhythm with Wilson.

▪ The 49ers improved to 5-0 with a 42-10 dismantling of the Cowboys, and are looking like the class of the NFL with a league-best plus-99 point differential. The Eagles also improved to 5-0 with a 23-14 win at the Rams. But don’t book a rematch for the NFC Championship game just yet.

The Lions are 4-1 and turning into a juggernaut. They have won three straight by multiple scores, including Sunday’s 42-24 beatdown of the Panthers, and have won 12 of their last 15 games dating back to last year. With the Packers, Vikings, and Bears all struggling, the Lions can start stitching their “NFC North champions” banner now.

The Lions are No. 6 on offense and defense, and they are built to last because they are stout in the trenches. Jared Goff has taken just seven sacks in five games, while Aidan Hutchinson and the defensive line have held opponents to just 3.3 yards per carry, third-best in the NFL.

▪ The Bengals may have finally woken up with their 34-20 win over the pesky Cardinals, with their 380 total yards by far their most this season. Joe Burrow, still dealing with that strained calf, finally was able to air it out, throwing a 62-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase that went 58 yards in the air.

To be 2-3 and just one week away from a bye is a moral victory for the Bengals, who still have time to turn things around.

▪ The Dolphins lost a statement game to the Bills two weeks ago, but they will absolutely crush mediocre or bad teams, as they did in rolling up 524 yards and 31 points on the Giants. Tyreek Hill and De’Von Achane continued their audition for Team USA’s 4x100 team with touchdowns of 69 and 76 yards.

The Dolphins are averaging 513.6 yards per game, the most in NFL history through five games. No. 2 are the Eagles at 404.4 yards. The difference between the Nos. 1 and 2 teams (109.2 yards) is the same as it is between the Nos. 2 and 23 teams.

Quick slants

▪ It was a brutal loss by the Ravens to the Steelers in every way — the drops, the punt block, Lamar Jackson’s two fourth-quarter turnovers, no points on their final nine drives, and calling an all-out blitz on George Pickens’s 41-yard touchdown with 1:17 left, with the deepest defender just 4½ yards off the line of scrimmage. The Ravens have lost six of seven to the Steelers, all by one score. “I’m pretty sick of it,” linebacker Patrick Queen said.

▪ The Texans lost to the Falcons, 21-19, but C.J. Stroud is the real deal. He led the Texans 75 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and almost pulled off a tough road win. He also set an NFL record for most passes without an interception to start a career (186 and counting). The Texans should send a Christmas card to the Panthers for taking Bryce Young at No. 1.

▪ The supposedly tanking Cardinals continue to be the opponent no one wants to play. Josh Dobbs finally threw two picks and the Cardinals keep running out of steam in the second half, but head coach Jonathan Gannon is getting the most out of his roster.

▪ The Jaguars, who are struggling to get support for a publicly funded stadium, just won back-to-back games in London. Should they start packing up the moving planes now or wait until after the season?

Tracking Guys That Boston Fans Might Care About

▪ Titans K Nick Folk: Hit three more field goals, including a 53-yarder, to improve to 13 for 13 on the season. The Patriots traded him for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

▪ Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins: The receiver the Patriots didn’t think they needed had eight catches for 140 yards in a loss to the Colts.

▪ Falcons TE Jonnu Smith: The tight end the Patriots couldn’t figure out how to use had six catches for 67 yards in a win over the Texans. Smith has more receiving yards in five games with the Falcons (246) than he had in 14 games with the Patriots last year (245).

▪ Texans G Shaq Mason: The guard the Patriots didn’t think they needed has played all 346 snaps this year, with one penalty and no sacks allowed in five games.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.