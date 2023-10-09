One week after celebrating rout of Patriots, Cowboys licking wounds from blowout loss

Two games after that, Dallas has to visit the team now two games up in the NFC East: defending NFC champion Philadelphia, which has the same 5-0 record as the 49ers.

Suddenly, the Cowboys take a rather ordinary 3-2 record into another trip to the West Coast, against the Los Angeles Chargers next Monday night.

Forget the fast starts and blowout victories early in the season for the Dallas Cowboys. With a healthy Dak Prescott , they have rarely, if ever, looked more out of touch with the NFL’s elite than they did in a 42-10 loss to San Francisco.

“I just had a quick reflection on the five games that we played in,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “It’s been a wide range of performance, as wide as a range that I could ever recall in a five-week period. The biggest thing is for us to be accountable. It was clearly humbling, but it is one game.”

But a potentially damaging loss came on the heels of a blowout win a week earlier over the Patriots.

McCarthy has just one loss that was worse than Sunday night’s 32-pointer in a 17-year head coaching career. Prescott had never been blown out like this in eight seasons as the starter, which is why he called it his most humbling loss.

The Cowboys were supposed to see where they stood against a Super Bowl contender that knocked them out of the playoffs each of the past two seasons. Now, doubt about Dallas’ legitimacy will linger for weeks, at least until the first Sunday in November and the first of two meetings with another team currently undefeated, the Eagles.

“You’ve got to move on fast or it’ll do exactly that and landslide, I guess, if you’re saying to go the opposite way,” Prescott said. “We sure didn’t come in here and get the confidence that we’re trying to grab leaving this game. You’ve got to turn the page, and you got to turn the page quick.”

Bills hurting on defense

Already thin at the cornerback spot, the Buffalo Bills defense will be further depleted with starting linebacker Matt Milano and starting tackle DaQuan Jones out indefinitely because of injuries.

Coach Sean McDermott said Milano will require surgery to repair an injury to his lower right leg, and Jones will require surgery to repair an injured pectoral muscle. McDermott said it was too early to determine a timetable on how much time both players will be sidelined.

Both players were hurt early in a 25-20 loss to Jacksonville in a game played in London.

Both have been key fixtures on a defense that entered the game having allowed the sixth-fewest yards and second-fewest points in the NFL through the first four weeks of the season. And their injuries come on the heels of Buffalo losing starting cornerback Tre’Davious White, who will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his right Achilles tendon against Miami the previous weekend.

Buffalo’s other starting cornerback Christian Benford did not play Sunday because of a shoulder injury. Meantime, the Bills were down two edge rushers in starter Greg Rousseau (foot) and backup Shaq Lawson (toe). McDermott said all three are improving and are considered day-to-day.

The only bright spot was veteran edge rusher Von Miller returning, while being limited to 20 snaps in his first game since tearing a right knee ligament in late November.

The Bills will host the New York Giants Sunday night.

Travis Kelce has been in the spotlight the past few weeks thanks largely to his new relationship with Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end will be in the spotlight this week because of his ankle. The All-Pro hurt it during the first half of Sunday’s win over the Vikings and only has until Thursday to recover if he’s going to play against Denver that night.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) was feeling better a day after being forced to leave a loss to Miami in the fourth quarter and coach Brian Daboll is optimistic he will be able to play Sunday against Buffalo. Jones, who underwent additional testing Monday, missed the final six games in 2021 with a neck injury.

A day after Justin Jefferson (hamstring) had to leave a loss to Kansas City, the Minnesota Vikings were still evaluating the status of their star wide receiver. Jefferson slipped on the turf while trying to make a cut on his route during a third down pass deep in Kansas City territory and limped slowly to the sideline.

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (shoulder), hurt on a run in a win over Tennessee, will miss Sunday’s game at Jacksonville. Coach Shane Steichen announced Gardner Minshew would make his second start after winning in Week 3 in overtime against Baltimore, this time against his former team.

Coming off a bye week, Deshaun Watson (shoulder) didn’t practice, and it’s not yet known if he’ll play Sunday against unbeaten San Francisco. Watson, who unexpectedly sat out the Oct. 1 loss to Baltimore, stayed inside the team’s facility to continue rehab as his teammates returned to the practice field.

Bears eye defensive coaching help

The Chicago Bears are mulling hiring a senior defensive analyst to help with advance scouting and developing game plans, coach Matt Eberflus said. The 1-4 Bears haven’t had a defensive coordinator since Alan Williams resigned Sept. 20.

Eberflus said the analyst would “give us certainly ideas and things, how to attack that upcoming opponent.” He said the Bears are “looking at a few guys” and was not sure if the person would be based at Halas Hall or work remotely.

“It would just be more of a head start in terms of the advancement, so that person would be ahead on the next opponent, so working a whole week in advance, so that would be beneficial for us early in the week,” Eberflus said.