Patriots mailbag: Restless fans continue to question Bill Belichick and Mac Jones

Belichick the coach is a lot better than Belichick the GM. Perhaps one option for Kraft is to fire Belichick the GM but keep Belichick the coach? It won’t save this year but may fix the years of less-than-stellar talent Belichick the GM has assembled.

Welcome back to the Monday mailbag. This week, folks ask about the quarterback, coach, the trade deadline, and much more.

Greg, this was something I was discussing with someone this week, and might be the most palatable step forward for all concerned. If Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft can find some sort of common ground on a GM candidate — Louis Riddick? Scott Pioli version 2.0? — then that could help reshape the braintrust for the 2024 season, and keep Belichick on the sidelines. However, if Kraft pushes for a GM Belichick can’t work with, that could send things in a completely different direction.

Regardless, I believe we’re as close as we have ever been to seeing the separation of the coach and GM duties in New England.

When might the Patriots decide to bench Mac Jones permanently to try to spark the offense?

— Ed Helinski, Auburn, N.Y.

I believe that unless Mac gets hurt, he’ll remain the starting quarterback for this team for the foreseeable future. That doesn’t mean Belichick wouldn’t be inclined to shake things up from time to time. But Jones will be the guy who will get the bulk of the starters’ snaps for the rest of the season.

Can the Patriots bring in Malik Cunningham? There’s nothing to lose, and maybe the games will at least be entertaining. The season is over, anyway.

— Elizabeth Moura, Taunton

I don’t think they’d be inclined to make Cunningham the starter. But as we discussed last week, I do believe there’s real value in coming up with a package of maybe a dozen or so plays that they can utilize with Cunningham’s unique skill set, either as a red-zone threat or just to offer a different look.

I know it’s probably not sustainable from a long-term perspective, but I do think there’s something to be said for trying something new in an attempt to jump-start a listless, lifeless offense.

I’ll always be loyal to this team, but I am being tested.

— Barbara Stevens, Hopkinton

Barbara, I think a lot of fans are in your shoes right now. The response in the stadium Sunday was like something I’ve only heard once before — the wildcat game involving the Patriots and Dolphins in 2008. Miami shocked New England in that one, and the response from the fans was a mixture of anger, disbelief, and then resignation. Strange times indeed for a fan base so used to winning for the last 20 years.

Are the last two performances fireable offenses?

— Rob DeNicola, Boston

For Belichick? No, not as far as I’m concerned. I think they’re two losses that should make Robert Kraft take a hard look at the state of his franchise and the coaching staff in particular. But I don’t think that, on their own, those two losses necessarily constitute a fireable offense.

Yes, players aren’t executing, but Belichick’s brain trust ain’t what it used to be. Roster build is missing key personnel evaluators & coaches who maximized marginally skilled players aren’t here. Is this the organizational equivalent of Willie Mays stumbling in the outfield?

— Andrew McIntosh, via Twitter

While I love the Mays metaphor, I’m not ready to go there quite yet. Andrew, I think a lot of problems could be solved if Belichick had an effective counterpoint in the front office — someone whose opinion he respected and was willing to work with moving forward.

I also think there’s something to the idea of organizational brain drain, particularly when it comes to many of Bill’s contemporaries — Dante Scarnecchia, Ivan Fears, and Ernie Adams. Those three were with him for decades, and while they are all still serving in unofficial advisory roles, their regular input is missed.

Chris, I know that fire sales don’t really happen in the NFL like they do in basically every other sport, but is it possible that maybe the Patriots should explore accumulating some picks for the guys that maybe have some value for other teams?

— Greg Cameron, via Twitter

Yes. I think if we get to the end of the month (the trade deadline is Oct. 31) and the Patriots are, say, 2-6, they’d be sellers. There are obvious financial considerations to take into account, they have a number of players who are heading into free agent years. The franchise wouldn’t be operating responsibly if it didn’t at least start to make calls around the league to explore the viability of dealing players like Josh Uche.

Why are all the veterans seemingly leaving Mac out to dry with their silence? Mac has certainly been bad, but he has owned it far more than the running backs, wide receivers, and OL, most of whom have shown far better play in the past than they are delivering now.

— Mike, via Twitter

Not sure I agree with your first assessment, Mike. It’s my experience that there have been a lot of guys on that side of the ball who have owned the offensive ineffectiveness while being mindful of saying the right thing. I was part of a group of reporters around Kendrick Bourne Sunday, and he put it on the offense as a whole. Same for David Andrews and Ezekiel Elliott.

That being said, I’m fully on board with your last couple of lines — several of the positions you mention have certainly played better in the past than they have through the first month-plus of the 2023 season.

When do the fans say, “Yeah, no thanks, we’re no-showing today”? And how does that affect the Krafts?

— Tony Perna, via Twitter

If the fan base started to peel away and losses started to mount, that would be one thing. But if ownership felt it financially, then I think that would really jump-start change. Of course, the revenue from ticket sales has likely already been banked for this season.

But the next big date to keep an eye on would be this offseason. If there’s a lag when it comes to season-ticket sales for next year — or just ticket sales in general — that would be a sign. (I’d also keep an eye out for any announcement on ticket prices for 2024. They made that announcement last year in February.)

The OL is a huge problem. To what degree is Adrian Klemm part of the problem or solution here? Or is it just a talent issue?

— C.J. Mully, via Twitter

In my viewpoint, it’s more execution than coaching, although I think Klemm is still feeling his way with this group. But it has to be mentioned that they have had an absolutely miserable run of bad luck when it comes to health. They’ve had four different starting combinations over the first five games, and have been forced to mix and match in-game because of injury. They’ve had to rely on rookies and journeymen who are in over their heads.

It’s not to let the group off the hook. It’s just that when it comes to judging their overall play this year, that’s the position I’d likely grade on a curve.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.