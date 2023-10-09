Red Sox move on from longtime minor league pitching coach Paul Abbott

Abbott, a veteran of parts of 11 big-league seasons between 1990 and 2004, spent 13 years as a pitching coach for the Red Sox, starting with the short-season Lowell Spinners in 2011-12, then moving to Single A Greenville (2013-14), High A Salem (2015-17), and Double A Portland (2018-19). He took over as the Triple A pitching coach the last four years —first with Pawtucket in 2020, then in Worcester the last three years.

WooSox pitching coach Paul Abbott and assistant hitting coach Mike Montville have been told by the organization that their contracts won’t be renewed, Red Sox farm director Brian Abraham confirmed.

A pair of highly regarded members of the coaching staff in Triple A Worcester have been informed they won’t be back with the Red Sox organization in 2024.

Advertisement

In the last four years, the Red Sox have seen their steadiest influx of homegrown pitchers impacting the major leagues in more than 15 years. Nearly every homegrown pitcher (and some pitchers from outside the organization) who came to the big leagues over that time — including Tanner Houck, John Schreiber, Kutter Crawford, and most recently Nick Robertson — cited changes made with Abbott’s assistance as a factor in their reaching the big leagues.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“I’m very proud of the 13 years I’ve been a Red Sox, and I feel very proud of the last four years, working through COVID, working with some people who helped me grow as a pitching coach, growing into the new age of technology,” said Abbott. “I’m very proud of the last four years, watching guys go up there, perform well, and start showing signs of blossoming.

“Working with the staff up there has been a tremendous honor and helped me grow. It’s opened up a new adventure. As a player, the game took me to places I never thought I’d be. And I look forward to the next journey.”

Advertisement

Montville, a Portsmouth, N.H., native who joined the Sox in the 2019-20 offseason, had spent the past three years as an assistant hitting coach with the WooSox, working in tandem with Rich Gedman. His work was praised by Gedman as well as players such as Jarren Duran.

But at a time when the Sox are overhauling a number of their player development processes, the team elected to move on from a pair of respected coaches.

“We’re always asking our staff to be open to new things, challenge themselves, create competitive environments, and environments that represent growth in not only success but also pushing failures to ultimately have that success,” said Abraham.

“Sometimes changes in voice, changes of staff ultimately allow for more improvements, more impact, and various ways of helping. I certainly don’t want to undermine what they did. They’re incredibly good coaches, incredibly good people, incredibly hard workers. But again, changes are needed at times.

“We haven’t had the success that we’ve wanted at the major league level and sometimes it’s developing certain aspects of players. I look at myself and take responsibility for that as the head of [player development]. Other members of the staff do as well.

“Ultimately, we just felt like it was time to make some changes and adjustments with the staff and mix some things around.”

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.