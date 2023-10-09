Potent offenses carry Winchester, Billerica boys’ soccer to high rankings

“There is no develop without failure,” said Musto. “During the first half of the season, we realized there are shortcomings and the wins masked them. Now we get a better look to address our problems. We’re going to be a better team because of it.”

The Red & Black posted seven consecutive shutouts, and were 8-0-0 with a 36-1 goal differential before being dealt a 4-0 setback to Melrose last Thursday. A day later, coach Vinnie Musto sounded upbeat, viewing the defeat as an opportunity for his team to learn and grow.

With a crop of highly-skilled forwards and a collection of experienced defenders, the Winchester boys’ soccer team soared in September.

Winchester (8-1-1), ranked fifth in this week’s Globe Top 20, began reclaiming its identity Monday in a competitive 1-1 draw with Middlesex Freedom Division leader Wakefield.

As October arrives and the postseason looms, the Red & Black understand the target is on their backs, a reality created when you turn heads during the first month of the season.

“I think we’re getting the opponents best shot now, which is good for us to get that experience,” said Winchester captain Quinn Murray. “I try not to look at the rankings, but our job is to just focus on the game at hand; 80 minutes at a time.”

A few miles north, Billerica is another team shining in the first half.

The Indians (11-1-0) have rattled off 10 straight wins since a 3-0 loss to Bedford on Sept. 9, sit atop the Merrimack Valley Small, and have moved to No. 14 in the Globe Top 20. Amidst the longest winning streak in program history, midfielder Brian Jones said the team learned how small miscues can affect wins and losses. Billerica is playing with a higher attention to detail, from marking strikers inside the box to passing with intent in the open field.

“Getting the first win after the loss was the biggest test,” said Jones, a returning All-Scholastic. “We’ve just been building after each win and the momentum is high. We come out in the first 10 minutes trying to win the game. It’s so exciting.”

Winchester and Billerica are two of the highest scoring teams in Eastern Mass. Both utilize their midfield to ignite the attack.

Murray plays like a point guard for Winchester, corralling passes in the middle of the field. From there, he can distribute to the speedy forward group of Owen Gallagher (15 goals) and Liam Harris (5 goals, 8 assists), the top two point scorers in the Middlesex Liberty Division.

For Billerica, Jones is an extension of coach John Vassallo’s up-tempo offense, using his passing ability to connect with junior forwards Ryan Jacob (17 goals) and Jason Xintaropoulos (11 goals). Billerica changed formations this year, pulling its forwards out wide so they can cross or crash the net.

“Brian’s our engine,” said Vassallo, a former All-American at Westfield State. “He’s done a great job distributing, and Ryan’s taken a big leap as a scorer. We’ve told him to put the ball on net as much as possible. We’ve flanked teams out and that’s helped us score more.”

Expectations were minimal for both programs entering the season. They wanted to compete for league titles and qualify for the state tournament. But during the surprising starts, newcomers have stepped up.

Winchester received a boost from freshman defender Cole Queenan, who was inserted due to an injury and played the entire game in a pivotal 2-0 win over Lexington. At Billerica, junior keeper Riley Donovan has starred in his first season as a starter, recording six shutouts, including a 15-save performance in a win over Andover.

“I didn’t think we’d be 11-1-0,” said Vassallo. “But our kids love soccer. They are always at the field playing and as a coach that really excites me.”

Billerica and Winchester were outside the Globe’s Top 20 to start the season, joining Lowell (11-1-0), Acton-Boxborough (6-0-3), Hingham (9-0-0), and Pembroke (9-0-0) as breakout teams this fall.

A strong September is great, but both teams acknowledged the goal is to play their best soccer in November.

Ranked fourth in the latest Division 2 power rankings, Billerica hasn’t advanced beyond the state quarterfinals since Vassallo took over in 2008. But the feeling is this year’s team is equipped to break the trend. While Winchester won the Division 2 state title in 2019, the Red & Black are now a D1 program with sights on a deep tournament run.

“The loss will definitely make us better in the long run,” said Murray. “Our team has cohesion and we work together well. At the end of the day, it’s not about results, it’s about playing to our full potential.”

Corner Kicks

▪ With three weeks remaining in the season, here are the top teams in the MIAA’s power rankings (updated through Friday). In Division 1, Concord-Carlisle (6-0-0 record, 4.5665 rating) sits at the top, followed by Needham (9-1-1, 4.0935) and Newton North (4-2-2, 3.3851). Division 2 has Nashoba (10-0-0, 3.1458) in first, with Bedford (4-1-3, 3.0030), Melrose (6-1-1, 2.9200), and Billerica (10-1-0, 2.9161) not far behind. There’s a bit more separation in Division 3, with Oakmont (9-2-0, 3.1730) over half a point ahead of Gloucester (7-1-1, 2.5158) in second. The Fishermen have a sizable gap of four tenths of a point above third as well. It’s a similar story in Division 4, with Hampshire (7-0-2, 2.7929) and Lynnfield (9-1-1, 2.3476) sitting strongly in first and second, respectively. Bromfield (8-2-0, 2.2758) and Sutton (6-1-2, 2.0789) lead the pack in D5.

▪ There are eight remaining unbeaten teams in EMass: St. Mary’s (7-0-2), Acton-Boxborough (6-0-3), Concord-Carlisle, Franklin (8-0-4), Westport (9-0-0), Masconomet (9-0-1), Pembroke (9-0-0), and Hingham (9-0-0).

Games to watch

Tuesday, No. 9 Hingham at No. 8 Pembroke, 4 p.m. — The Patriot League’s two unbeatens go head-to-head in a marquee matchup.

Wednesday, Peabody at No. 7 Masconomet, 4 p.m. — The only game the Chieftains failed to win this season was a draw with Peabody in September; the Tanners have a shot to end Masco’s unbeaten run.

Thursday, No. 1 St. John’s Prep at No. 4 BC High, 6 p.m. — It’s a battle atop the Catholic Conference: BC High handed the Prep its only loss of the year back in September.

Friday, No. 16 Lexington at Arlington, 7 p.m. — Two of the Middlesex’s best battle under the lights. The Minutemen earned a comeback win in their prior meeting.

Saturday, No. 2 Needham at Newton South, 4 p.m. — A good nonleague battle is in the cards as the Rockets make the short trip to Newton.

Correspondent Mike Puzzanghera contributed to this story.











































