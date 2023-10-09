The winner of the Nobel memorial economics prize is set to be announced in Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, the final prize of this year’s Nobels season, is set to be announced in Stockholm on Monday.

The winner or winners unveiled by The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences follow the awards in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace that were announced last week.

The economics award was created in 1968 by Sweden's central bank and is formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.