Zelensky compares assault by Hamas on Israel to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine

Zelensky said Hamas and Moscow were “the same evil, and the only difference is that there is a terrorist organization that attacked Israel, and here is a terrorist state that attacked Ukraine.”

It is the second speech that Zelensky, who spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel on Sunday, has delivered in support of Israel since Hamas’s incursion into Israel. In another sign of the Ukrainian government’s strong backing for Israel, electronic billboards in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, were lit with the Israeli flag on Sunday night.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Monday condemned Hamas for its surprise assault on Israel and likened the attack to Russia’s invasion of his own country. In a speech to NATO, he also criticized Iran for its support of Hamas and Moscow.

Advertisement

“If the world unites whenever someone takes women hostage and condemns the children of another nation, terror will have no allies,” he said in a speech delivered by video link to a meeting in Copenhagen of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

“The intentions declared are different, but the essence is the same. You see it in the same blood on the streets,” he said. His discourse was consistent with a wider aim, pursued by Zelensky since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion, of setting Ukraine’s struggle in the context of global struggles for freedom and independence.

Zelensky compared the killings of civilians in Israel in recent days to those in the city of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, in the early weeks of Russia’s invasion last year. Hundreds of Ukrainians were tortured or killed in a series of atrocities being investigated for war crimes.

In an impassioned speech to the NATO assembly, Zelensky also singled out Iran for its sale to Moscow of exploding drones, hundreds of which have been launched at Ukraine on the battlefield and in civilian areas. He noted that Iranian officials had also expressed support for Hamas.

Advertisement

In addition to its commitment to supply Moscow with exploding drones, Iran has also arranged to produce them at a factory in Russia, Britain’s Defense Ministry said in an intelligence report Monday.

The war in Israel comes more than four months into a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces that aims to regain territory in the east and south of the country. The assault has yet to achieve a decisive breakthrough and this has made it all the more important for Kyiv to shore up support among its allies in NATO amid signs that some have wavered. Analysts have argued that visible success on the battlefield would make it easier for Ukraine to sustain its international network of support.

President Biden said last week that he was confident that Congress would approve military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine “for as long as it takes” despite opposition among some Republicans. His comments were an attempt to reassure Ukraine’s allies after the House passed a stopgap spending bill that did not include any additional money for Kyiv.

At the same time, voters in Slovakia, an eastern European state with historical ties to Moscow, elected a party led by Robert Fico, a former prime minister who had taken a pro-Russian stance during the campaign. Ukraine’s counteroffensive has focused on regaining land in the south and around the eastern city of Bakhmut, which fell to Russian forces in May. But it has also been forced to defend against an attempt by Moscow to advance near the small city of Kupiansk in the northeast.

Advertisement

Russian troops have also raised their pressure on Marinka, a small city in the Donetsk region where artillery duels have raged since the earliest days of the full scale invasion. Marinka also saw fierce fighting after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine in 2014.

A Ukrainian soldier, Lieutenant Ihor Skliar, gave an insight into the latest battle when he spoke on national television Monday. Russia has been “constantly storming the positions” of the city’s defenders, he said, describing the city as “virtually destroyed.”

“The positions of the Ukrainian armed forces are mountains of construction debris,” he said. “The number of artillery attacks and the use of kamikaze drones by the enemy has increased,” he said, adding that the defense was holding.

In tandem with fighting on the front lines, Russian forces have kept up a daily barrage of missile, drone, and artillery strikes against Ukraine. In recent weeks, that has included a renewed assault on the country’s energy infrastructure, a strategy that Russia employed to devastating effect last winter.

On the battlefield, Russian troops fired on eight of Ukraine’s regions over the past 24 hours, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, targeting dozens of villages. One woman was killed in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, local authorities said.

In the Kherson region in the south, the site of some of the most fearsome attacks, one person was killed and 18 others were wounded, including two children, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.