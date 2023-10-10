Dana-Farber, Beth Israel unveil $1.68 billion cancer hospital project

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute said its planned collaboration with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center will include construction of a $1.68 billion, 300-bed cancer hospital, a project that would fulfill a longstanding vision the cancer hospital has had about how to deliver care.

Dr. Laurie Glimcher, chief executive of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Dr. Kevin Tabb, chief executive of Beth Israel Lahey Health, outlined their plans in an editorial board meeting with the Globe on Tuesday, with Dana-Farber executives saying they tried diligently to continue working with Brigham and Women’s Hospital before seeking a new partner.

“When I arrived as CEO about seven years ago, we opened conversations with the Brigham at that point,” Glimcher said. “Building a cancer-only hospital was our priority. However after many discussions over the course of many years, it became increasingly, increasingly clear that our visions for the future of cancer care did not align with the Brigham.”