Dana-Farber, Beth Israel unveil $1.68 billion cancer hospital project

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute said its planned collaboration with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center will include construction of a $1.68 billion, 300-bed cancer hospital, a project that would fulfill a longstanding vision the cancer hospital has had about how to deliver care.
Dr. Laurie Glimcher, chief executive of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Dr. Kevin Tabb, chief executive of Beth Israel Lahey Health, outlined their plans in an editorial board meeting with the Globe on Tuesday, with Dana-Farber executives saying they tried diligently to continue working with Brigham and Women’s Hospital before seeking a new partner.
“When I arrived as CEO about seven years ago, we opened conversations with the Brigham at that point,” Glimcher said. “Building a cancer-only hospital was our priority. However after many discussions over the course of many years, it became increasingly, increasingly clear that our visions for the future of cancer care did not align with the Brigham.”
The new facility at 1 Joslin Place, situated on Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center’s campus, will feature 688,100 square-feet of space, according to a public announcement of the project published Tuesday. The hospitals outlined some of the expensive equipment they hope the building will feature, including two magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines, and two computed tomography (CT) machines.
As Dana-Farber has previously announced, the deal would move 30 of its licensed beds out of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, out of which the organization has operated its inpatient programs since the mid-1990s.
The project would add 270 beds to Dana-Farber’s capacity, bringing its inpatient total to 300. Plans also include a tunnel and bridge under and over Brookline Avenue to connect the new building to Dana-Farber.
