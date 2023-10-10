Walter Isaacson discusses Elon Musk’s ‘demon mode’ in Harvard Book Store event

Prolific biographer Walter Isaacson has long chosen subjects — Leonardo da Vinci, Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein — who “transform history and bring us into a new era,” the author said during an event hosted by Harvard Book Store last week.

So it makes sense that for his latest title, he turned to Elon Musk — currently the country’s wealthiest person and the larger-than-life figure behind SpaceX, Tesla, and now Twitter (which he has rechristened as X).

“I thought, ‘Hey, what could go wrong? Cars and rocket ships, this’ll be fun,” said Isaacson at the event. He was in conversation with David M. Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group investment firm and the host of a Bloomberg interview podcast, at the First Parish in Cambridge in Harvard Square.