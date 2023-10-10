Walter Isaacson discusses Elon Musk’s ‘demon mode’ in Harvard Book Store event

Prolific biographer Walter Isaacson has long chosen subjects — Leonardo da Vinci, Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein — who “transform history and bring us into a new era,” the author said during an event hosted by Harvard Book Store last week.
So it makes sense that for his latest title, he turned to Elon Musk — currently the country’s wealthiest person and the larger-than-life figure behind SpaceX, Tesla, and now Twitter (which he has rechristened as X).
“I thought, ‘Hey, what could go wrong? Cars and rocket ships, this’ll be fun,” said Isaacson at the event. He was in conversation with David M. Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group investment firm and the host of a Bloomberg interview podcast, at the First Parish in Cambridge in Harvard Square.
At the event, which came less than a month after the publication of Isaacson’s 688-page “Elon Musk,” the author delved into Musk’s abuse-ridden childhood in South Africa, his innovations in the fields of space exploration and electric vehicles, and the billionaire’s eccentric personality.
To write the book, Isaacson had unparalleled access to Musk, staying by his side “morning, noon, and night — every meeting, nothing off limits.” And what he found, he said, was not always flattering.
“80 percent of the time, he harnesses his demons so they become great drives, and 20 percent of the time, he goes into what Grimes — Claire Boucher, one of his girlfriends — calls ‘demon mode,’” said Isaacson. “And that’s not a pretty sight.”
