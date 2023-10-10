Isaacson talks about his Musk biography

Prolific biographer Walter Isaacson has long chosen subjects — Leonardo da Vinci, Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein — who “transform history and bring us into a new era,” the author said during an event hosted by Harvard Book Store last week. So it makes sense that for his latest title, he turned to Elon Musk — currently the country’s wealthiest person and the larger-than-life figure behind SpaceX, Tesla, and now Twitter (which he has rechristened as X). “I thought, ‘Hey, what could go wrong? Cars and rocket ships, this’ll be fun,” said Isaacson at the event, where he was in conversation with David M. Rubenstein, cofounder and cochairman of The Carlyle Group investment firm, at the First Parish in Harvard Square in Cambridge. At the event, which came less than a month after the publication of Isaacson’s 688-page “Elon Musk,” the author delved into Musk’s abuse-ridden childhood in South Africa, his innovations in the fields of space exploration and electric vehicles, and the billionaire’s eccentric personality. To write the book, Isaacson had unparalleled access to Musk, staying by his side “morning, noon, and night — every meeting, nothing off limits.” And what he found, he said, was not always flattering. “Eighty percent of the time, he harnesses his demons so they become great drives, and 20 percent of the time, he goes into what Grimes — Claire Boucher, one of his girlfriends — calls ‘demon mode,’” said Isaacson. “And that’s not a pretty sight.” — DANA GERBER

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

MASS. BUSINESSES

Advertisement

Pessimism took hold in September

Employer confidence in Massachusetts swung back into pessimistic territory last month, according to a monthly membership poll by Associated Industries of Massachusetts. The AIM Business Confidence Index fell 2.6 points from August, to end September just under the 50 threshold that marks the threshold between a generally optimistic mood and a pessimistic one. The index briefly fell under 50 earlier this year for two months before rising back above 50 over the summer. It is now more than 4 points below where it was a year ago. AIM pointed to concerns among employers about slowing orders from clients and the increasing financial strain that their workers are facing because of inflation and rising interest rates. The latest index was based on polling done in the final two weeks of September. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

MEDIA

Washington Post to cut 240 jobs

The Washington Post is cutting about 240 jobs across the organization as it tries to offset challenges with digital subscriptions and advertising, according to a companywide email on Tuesday. Patty Stonesifer, the interim chief executive, said in the email to Post employees that the company hoped to achieve the cuts through voluntary buyouts. The buyouts will be offered to staff members this week. The company has about 2,500 employees in total, with more than 1,000 in its newsroom. The company declined to comment on how many jobs in the newsroom would be eliminated. — NEW YORK TIMES

E-COMMERCE

No crush of big spenders on Prime day

Amazon’s fall sale for Prime subscribers kicked off Tuesday with price-conscious shoppers mostly snapping up deals on low-cost kitchen gadgets and apparel rather than splurging on big-ticket items. Customers spent an average of $38 during the event’s first eight hours, up 2 percent from the same period last year, according to Attain, a research firm that harvests data from credit card transactions. While shoppers are skimping on their purchases now, Amazon is monitoring customers’ browsing activity so it can offer them customized deals later in the season when they’re prepared to spend more, said Brian Mandelbaum, chief executive of Chicago-based Attain. Other retailers looking to draft off Amazon’s sale are doing much the same. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AVIATION

Boeing delivers half as many planes as Airbus

Boeing deliveries of new airline jets slumped in the third quarter as the company struggled with production problems that are cutting into its ability to generate cash. Boeing said Tuesday that it delivered 27 planes in September, including 15 of its best-seller, the 737 Max. That was far behind European rival Airbus, which delivered 55 planes last month. It brought the Arlington, Va., company’s quarterly total to 105 deliveries, down from 112 in the same period last year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WORKPLACE

Canadian companies make in-office work pay

Top executives at Canadian companies are growing less optimistic that they’ll be able to coax their employees back into the office — so most plan to reward those who show up in person, according to a survey by KPMG. Only 55 percent of Canadian business leaders predict a “full return” to in-office work within the next three years, down from 75 percent a year ago in the firm’s survey of CEOs and executive decision-makers. About three-quarters of Canadian executives said they’re likely to give “favorable assignments, raises, or promotions” to those who come into the office regularly, KPMG said. That’s a little bit lower than CEOs in other countries, according to the firm. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Mercedes launches truck to compete with Tesla

Mercedes-Benz Trucks revealed a heavy-duty electric truck to take on Tesla’s battery-powered Semi, the latest move in the intensifying race to decarbonize road logistics. The eActros 600, which can travel 311 miles on a single charge while hauling up to 22 tons in cargo, is set to go on sale toward the end of this year, the unit of Daimler Truck Holding said Tuesday. It’s aimed at taking on Tesla’s truck, which has already scored orders from Walmart and UPS. The vehicle’s battery can recharge from 20 percent to 80 percent, a threshold considered the best for maintaining battery life, in 30 minutes provided the customer has access to a one megawatt charging device, the company said, equivalent to the electricity needed to power around 1,000 homes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

LEGAL

Supreme Court refuses to revisit libel law

The Supreme Court rejected an appeal Tuesday from former coal executive Don Blankenship, who argued that major news outlets defamed him by calling him a “felon.” The justices left in place an appellate ruling against Blankenship, the former CEO of Massey Energy. He served a year in prison on a misdemeanor charge after he was found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at a West Virginia mine before an explosion in 2010 that killed 29 men. Justice Clarence Thomas, while agreeing with the court’s action Tuesday, repeated his call for the court to overturn its landmark 1964 libel ruling in New York Times v. Sullivan. The US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit affirmed a district court’s determination that CNN, Fox News, and 14 other outlets sued by Blankenship did not act with “actual malice” amid coverage of his unsuccessful 2018 US Senate campaign, even if they failed to meet journalistic standards. The high court had previously turned away Blankenship’s appeal of his conviction. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement



