Venture capital firms are turning to AI for a competitive edge. Will it work?

Now a few of them are exploring whether artificial intelligence software can give them — and the startups in which they invest — an advantage. Cambridge venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering formed a group last year, called Pioneering Intelligence , that employs 15 people who are building AI tools for the investors and their startups. Separately, one local investor and entrepreneur, Harry Glorikian, is trying to raise a new $100 million investment fund that would rely on AI to identify promising areas of science, as well as academic researchers worth forming companies with.

Venture capitalists have traditionally bragged about two things that help them discover promising startups and set them on the path to success: their vast personal network, and their ability to keep up with the latest breakthroughs in science and technology.

“Why do you need deal flow?” Glorikian asks, using the VC term for investment opportunities. “It’s people blindly sending me business plans that I have to read. How much more inefficient can you be? This is the exact opposite.” His software will hone in on promising areas of science and specific publications in scientific journals, and the humans will simply “figure out if the machine is right or not,” he says. Glorikian’s early tests, which he says he’ll publish soon, have been around the field of proteomics, which looks at the role that proteins play in the body.

Glorikian’s system, which he has dubbed Consilience, has been under development since mid-2021, with a team of four. They pulled in roughly 40 million scientific articles, patents, and grant records, and tried to develop software that could rank the most important publications. The group ran a “backtest,” looking back in time at how the field of proteomics developed, to try to assess how good the software was at identifying scientific insights that would prove important.

“We looked at all of proteomics over 20 years, in about 30 scientific journals,” he says. “You can see subsectors and domains emerging over time. If you and I know where the puck is going, it’s a whole lot easier to know where to focus our efforts” in trying to form or fund new startups, he explains.

But representatives of some of Boston’s most prominent VC firms in health care and biotech, including Atlas Venture and PureTech Health, said they aren’t yet using or building AI tools for their work. Third Rock Ventures spokesperson Cynthia Clayton said, “We don’t have anything to share.”

At Boston’s Polaris Partners, partner Alan Crane writes via email that while the firm’s biotech startups are using AI and machine learning as part of their drug development, “we are not focused on using AI to select investment opportunities from the literature. Our strategy for company formation is much more focused on relationships with extraordinary academic and company founders.”

The tech-focused firm Glasswing Ventures has hired staff and student interns to build an AI tool that looks at progress in the field of AI — in other words, AI tracking AI. Artificial intelligence “is moving so rapidly from academia and research in enterprises to industry adoption,” says managing partner Rudina Seseri. “This helps us stay current and at the forefront of the breakthroughs.” But Glasswing isn’t using this “research mapping tool,” as she calls it, to identify potential investments. She says about six or seven people have helped build it over several years.

Armen Mkrtchyan is the head of Cambridge venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering's Pioneering Intelligence group. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Flagship, which helped hatch the vaccine maker Moderna in its office and raised a $3.4 billion fund in 2021, is making the biggest investment in cultivating new AI technologies. Armen Mkrtchyan, the head of the firm’s Pioneering Intelligence group, moved from Los Angeles to Boston three years ago, leaving behind a job at McKinsey & Co. The team he has assembled comes from “very diverse backgrounds,” he says, including applied math, nuclear physics, engineering, and computational biology. “About half of the team came directly from post-doc research or a PhD program, and the other half from industry — from tech companies, financial institutions, or other biotech companies,” he says.

Mkrtchyan says the group is both building technology that can help Flagship sift through vast quantities of scientific literature, looking for opportunities to form startups, and also helping companies it has already formed with an array of “computational challenges” as they try to wring insights from big data sets. Some of these tools are based on large language models, the type of software algorithm behind ChatGPT, which can consult a big collection of content and respond to questions in natural-sounding language.

Accuracy, Mkrtchyan says, is a big focus. “You can interact with it without fearing that it’s going to ‘hallucinate’ and give you something that’s not true,” he says. “You can ask it to provide you sources. You don’t have to trust the answers; it can provide you with 15 papers” that it relied on.

Two of the tools that the firm has built thus far are called LEAP and ChatFlagship. LEAP stands for “literature exploration application,” and it focuses on “mapping the landscape” of published research papers, Mkrtchyan says, with visual indicators of where there may be more or less research happening, or ways that scientific domains are connected. ChatFlagship is a question-based interface to LEAP and other data sources. Every six weeks, the group holds a meeting to update the rest of Flagship on “new things we’ve created and discovered,” he says.

As Flagship’s employees use the tools, Mkrtchyan believes they will view the systems as “co-explorers with us, not just tools to improve productivity.” Apple cofounder Steve Jobs once compared personal computers to having a bicycle for the mind that enabled it to do more, and Mkrtchyan predicts that this new technology might be a bit like a tandem bicycle: In one seat is the human, and in the other is the AI tool. He says Flagship may soon publish papers sharing results from Pioneering Intelligence, or open-source some of the software developed so that others can use it and build upon it.

What are the firm’s criteria for determining whether this investment in AI technology is successful? Mkrtchyan says it will be about creating new companies that leverage technology, accelerating progress of those Flagship has already formed, and using data and AI in a kind of virtuous circle — one that will exist at very few other venture capital firms.

Indeed, if AI turns out to afford a competitive advantage in the venture capital business, Flagship seems intent on getting there first.

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him @ScottKirsner.