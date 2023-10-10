A first visit to Amar and Long Bar & Terrace

When the doors of the express elevator open on the 17th floor, the hotel seems to have magically expanded. Here is the so-called Sky Lobby, the impressive circular staircase, the flower arrangements so grand they are made out of other, smaller flower arrangements. If you value a view, you’ll appreciate this one, Boston from on high. If you value a drink, you’ll head straight for Long Bar & Terrace , a swank lounge filled with sinuous green velvet banquets and intimate nooks, with an equally swank outdoor terrace. The original Raffles claims to have invented the Singapore Sling. This Raffles, the first in North America, has it on the menu, a heady potion of gin, Luxardo cherry liqueur, Benedictine, Cointreau, and pineapple. It comes in a glass enscripted with the name of the drink, topped with a flotilla of cherries and pineapple. It’s deliciously florid beside its local cousin, the Boston Sling, with a tart and proper backbone of cranberry compote and apple shrub.

Given the outsize reputation of Raffles, the historic hotel that opened in Singapore in 1887, the new Raffles Boston looks almost modest from the outside, a glass tower tacked on to the adjacent University Club. There’s nowhere to go but up: 35 stories.

One can eat at Long Bar, too, starting at breakfast; the lunch menu is most substantial, but dinner brings tinned fish, burgers, and more. Good thing: It may be standing room only at the marble bar, where bon vivants side-eye the seated, but it is still far easier to get a spot than at Amar, the restaurant located on the same floor. Reservations are poached as soon as they’re posted. Dinner at 9:30 on a Tuesday night? Don’t mind if I do.

(There’s more to come: La Padrona, an Italian restaurant from chef Jody Adams, is slated to open at Raffles in December. The hotel will also have a speakeasy called the Blind Duck and ground-floor patisserie Cafe Pastel.)

Amar is classy and lush in equal measure, with windows that stretch from floor to soaring ceiling, walls patterned with jumbo blooms in moody hues, and a massive gold-and-glass chandelier that blooms from the center of the ceiling. Chef George Mendes, who owned the Michelin-starred Aldea in New York and came to Boston to head the hotel’s culinary program, emerges occasionally to greet diners seated in curved booths. Is that Bob Kraft across the room, or is it his white-maned doppelganger?

Mendes’s parents immigrated to the United States from Portugal in 1969. Aldea, which closed in February 2020, paid tribute to these roots. At Amar — the name means “love” in Portuguese — the chef continues his exploration of what the menu calls modern Portuguese food. From Fall River to East Cambridge, there are many places to eat salt cod. Amar might be the loftiest.

The menu opens with “petiscos,” small plates that bridge the distance between Back Bay and Belém. There are croquettes made from that salt cod and potato, crisp and golden and light, with red pepper aioli for dipping. There are also Island Creek oysters. Uni toast — Maine sea urchin with cauliflower and shiso on Japanese-style milk bread — could fit in at many upscale restaurants in the area. Carabineros shrimp, giant crimson prawns from Portugal, are a rare find; they are grilled and served whole, succulent and briny, to be eaten brains and all. Slurp!

The rest of the menu features “pratos,” slightly more substantial plates. A dish of grilled peaches with corn and Romano and yellow pole beans is New England pretend-it’s-still-summer food, perfect for those early October beach days. Maine lobster is paired with Azorean pineapple. There is an adaptation of bacalhau à Gomes de Sá, the traditional dish of salt cod with potatoes, onions, hardboiled egg, black olives, and parsley. It’s usually a homey casserole, but Mendes makes a more elegant version with the ingredients cooked separately and arranged on the plate. Japan and Portugal influenced each other’s food over centuries of trade, and that is seen at Amar in dishes like chawanmushi, the traditional Japanese egg custard. At Aldea, Mendes was known for his arroz de pato, duck rice. Here, he serves the next generation of the dish, rosy slices of grilled duck breast beside rice with braised duck leg, chourico, and olives, jus drizzled over the plate. There is also arroz de mariscos for two, with shrimp, lobster, mussels, and clams.

Time for something sweet. Serradura is a glamorous version of the Portuguese dessert made with whipped cream and crushed Maria cookies (“serradura” means “sawdust”). At Amar, those cookies are house-made not packaged and the cream is Chantilly with shiso. It’s topped with a scoop of passion fruit-macadamia sherbet, with a translucent mango crisp for a crown. Pao de lo is an eggy Portuguese sponge cake, baked to order and served at the table in its parchment. The server peels it off with showmanship, then serves up little scoops of smoked cinnamon sheep’s milk gelato.

Will the Port and Madeira cart roll round to your table? It depends, perhaps, on how many Slings were slung before dinner. You can always come back to the 17th floor. Amar is just getting started, and that view isn’t going anywhere.

Raffles Boston, 40 Trinity Place, Back Bay, Boston, 617-351-8888, www.raffles.com/boston/dining/amar. Petiscos $6-$36, pratos $14-$78, dessert $15, cocktails $16-$20.

