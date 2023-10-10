Recipe: A quick saute of chicken cutlets with capers, olives, and lemon takes no time but looks like it did

7. Return the chicken to the pan and turn it in the sauce. Simmer for 4 minutes, spooning the hot sauce over the chicken several times. Sprinkle the chicken with the remaining 1 tablespoon thyme or oregano. Serve with lemon.

Every cook needs a recipe with ingredients you can grab in a hurry from the closest market, and a cooking method for those ingredients that takes minutes. Here's a quick dish that looks like more than the sum of its parts. Pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts to thin them a little, saute them until golden, and make a pan sauce with chicken stock, white wine, capers, olives, and lemon. It all comes together almost effortlessly. Boneless chicken breasts often have a small strip of meat attached to the thick end. This is the tenderloin, which you should cut off the breast. The strip has a white tendon at the top. Hold onto it with one hand. With the other hand press the tines of a fork firmly onto the tenderloin and you can pull the tendon off. Pound the breasts between two sheets of plastic wrap with a meat pounder or a small heavy skillet. Then season the meat and saute it for less than 10 minutes. The sauce takes another 10, and your elegant dinner is ready to serve.

Serves 4

4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts (1 1/2 pounds) 3 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme or oregano Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 cup chicken stock ½ cup white wine Generous squeeze of lemon juice 1 tablespoon capers, drained ½ cup pitted green olives, coarsely chopped 1 lemon, cut into wedges (for serving)

1. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Remove any pockets of fat on the chicken breasts. Cut off the tenderloin. To remove the white tendon: Hold onto it with one hand (grab it with a paper towel if it's slippery). With the other hand press the tines of a fork down firmly onto the tenderloin and you can pull the tendon off. Cook the tenderloins with the breasts.

3. To pound the breasts: Lay a sheet of plastic wrap on a cutting board and set one of the breasts on it. Cover with another sheet of plastic. Use a mallet or rolling pin or heavy saucepan to pound the breast a dozen times to thin it slightly. Set on the baking sheet and continue with the remaining breasts.

4. Sprinkle the breasts and tenderloins with salt (very sparingly), pepper, and 2 tablespoons of the thyme or oregano.

5. In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the breasts and tenderloins. Cook for 4 minutes without disturbing. Turn and cook 4 minutes more, or until a meat thermometer registers 160 degrees when tested in the thickest part of the breasts. Transfer to a large plate.

6. Add the stock and wine to the pan. Turn up the heat and bring to a boil. Let the mixture bubble steadily for 5 minutes, or until it reduces by half. Add the lemon juice, capers, and olives.