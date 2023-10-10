Recipe: A quick saute of chicken cutlets with capers, olives, and lemon takes no time but looks like it did

Serves 4
Every cook needs a recipe with ingredients you can grab in a hurry from the closest market, and a cooking method for those ingredients that takes minutes. Here's a quick dish that looks like more than the sum of its parts. Pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts to thin them a little, saute them until golden, and make a pan sauce with chicken stock, white wine, capers, olives, and lemon. It all comes together almost effortlessly. Boneless chicken breasts often have a small strip of meat attached to the thick end. This is the tenderloin, which you should cut off the breast. The strip has a white tendon at the top. Hold onto it with one hand. With the other hand press the tines of a fork firmly onto the tenderloin and you can pull the tendon off. Pound the breasts between two sheets of plastic wrap with a meat pounder or a small heavy skillet. Then season the meat and saute it for less than 10 minutes. The sauce takes another 10, and your elegant dinner is ready to serve.
4
skinless, boneless chicken breasts (1 1/2 pounds)
3
tablespoons chopped fresh thyme or oregano
Salt and pepper, to taste
2
tablespoons olive oil
1
cup chicken stock
½
cup white wine
Generous squeeze of lemon juice
1
tablespoon capers, drained
½
cup pitted green olives, coarsely chopped
1
lemon, cut into wedges (for serving)
1. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.
2. Remove any pockets of fat on the chicken breasts. Cut off the tenderloin. To remove the white tendon: Hold onto it with one hand (grab it with a paper towel if it's slippery). With the other hand press the tines of a fork down firmly onto the tenderloin and you can pull the tendon off. Cook the tenderloins with the breasts.
3. To pound the breasts: Lay a sheet of plastic wrap on a cutting board and set one of the breasts on it. Cover with another sheet of plastic. Use a mallet or rolling pin or heavy saucepan to pound the breast a dozen times to thin it slightly. Set on the baking sheet and continue with the remaining breasts.
4. Sprinkle the breasts and tenderloins with salt (very sparingly), pepper, and 2 tablespoons of the thyme or oregano.
5. In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the breasts and tenderloins. Cook for 4 minutes without disturbing. Turn and cook 4 minutes more, or until a meat thermometer registers 160 degrees when tested in the thickest part of the breasts. Transfer to a large plate.
6. Add the stock and wine to the pan. Turn up the heat and bring to a boil. Let the mixture bubble steadily for 5 minutes, or until it reduces by half. Add the lemon juice, capers, and olives.
7. Return the chicken to the pan and turn it in the sauce. Simmer for 4 minutes, spooning the hot sauce over the chicken several times. Sprinkle the chicken with the remaining 1 tablespoon thyme or oregano. Serve with lemon.
Sheryl Julian
