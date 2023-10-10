Recipe: Wake up fall houseguests with cinnamon-scented apple French toast bake

5. Distribute the apple topping over the bread mixture. Transfer to the oven and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the top is crunchy and golden. Let the dish settle for 5 minutes before serving.

3. Transfer to the baking dish and press on the bread to submerge it in the custard. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour, or overnight.

2. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, vanilla, 1/4 cup maple syrup, cinnamon, and orange rind and juice. Fold in the bread cubes and apples.

1. In a bowl, stir together the turbinado or cane sugar and cinnamon. Add the apples and toss to coat them all over.

A make-ahead breakfast is very convenient when you have houseguests to feed on a busy fall weekend. This French toast bake, topped with apples and cinnamon, takes about half an hour to bake in the morning. Make a custard base of eggs, orange rind and juice, milk, and plenty of cinnamon. Soak bread cubes in it until they soften. One hour will be long enough for the bread to absorb the custard, but if you'd like to prep in advance, make this the night before and top it with cinnamon-sugar coated apples just before baking. Sourdough bread, or another sturdy bread such as French baguette, is the best choice, since softer brioche or eggy bread cut into cubes can fall apart if they're left too long to soak. Aromas of apple and cinnamon in the kitchen on a crisp fall morning are irresistible to wake up to.

Serves 6

TOPPING

4 tablespoons turbinado or natural cane sugar 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon 2 cooking apples (Cortland, Golden Delicious, Rome Beauty, Baldwin, Mutsu, Jonagold), cored and cut into 1/4-inch dice 2 tablespoons butter, melted

BREAD AND CUSTARD

Butter (for the dish) 6 eggs 2 cups whole milk 2 teaspoons vanilla extract ¼ cup pure maple syrup 1½ tablespoons ground cinnamon Grated rind and juice of 1 orange 1¼ pounds sourdough or other sturdy loaf, cut into 1-inch cubes (12 cups) 1 cooking apple (Cortland, Golden Delicious, Rome Beauty, Baldwin, Mutsu, Jonagold), cored and cut into 1/2-inch dice Maple syrup (for serving)

4. Set the oven at 350 degrees.