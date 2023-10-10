She’s spreading the word about butter

Why the obsession with refrigerating butter? Joelle Mertzel, a gregarious Los Angeles inventor and entrepreneur, is on a mission to teach people that they can safely store butter on the counter, covered, for three weeks, unlike other dairy products. She says she’s “spreading the word” and has petitioned the USDA to revise its guidelines, which state that butter can get rancid in one to two days if not refrigerated. “It’s misinformation,” she says.

The mom of three was first inspired by her friend’s habit of leaving butter on the counter and then her own experience 14 years ago, when she accidentally left a stick out overnight. The next morning, she discovered it was delicious and easy to spread and didn’t rip the bread like cold butter.