A sweet new offering: wood-fired maple sugar from Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom

The single-origin spice company Burlap & Barrel is now selling wood-fired maple sugar sourced from Vermont. Burlap & Barrel

Burlap and Barrel, the New York single-origin spice company that sources from small farms in countries like Guatemala, India, Spain, Vietnam, and others, now offers several US products. One is wood-fired maple sugar from a small family maple sugaring business in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. The family business goes through a labor-intensive process to make the maple sugar, from tapping maple trees to producing a wood-fired Grade A dark syrup and then to the dense granulated maple sugar, which has a deeply toasted flavor. Use it as a substitute for white or brown sugar, add to braises and sauces, and sprinkle over ice cream, yogurt, or oatmeal. According to the company, it takes 40 gallons of sap to produce one gallon of syrup, and one gallon yields seven pounds of sugar ($20 for an 8.5-ounce canister). Available at burlapandbarrel.com.