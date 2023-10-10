This professional dog walker unleashes her passion for cooking at Bar Mezzana

“It was an effort to try and help families with easy meals during COVID. I worked with a few other independent people in the industry who made pastries, jams, cookies, and such, and we donated a lot of the leftovers to people in the neighborhood who were struggling or to the community fridges and pantries located around Jamaica Plain. It was part of what made me feel like I wanted to get back into the industry post-COVID,” she says.

Brighton’s Eliza Purvis-Lemasters, 35, grew up in Connecticut and studied biometric engineering in West Virginia before switching to culinary school closer to where she grew up, at Eastern Connecticut State University. She moved up to Boston for a coveted job at star chef Matt Jennings’s much-anticipated Townsman. When it shuttered in 2018 after a three-year run, she took up dog walking for a bit. During COVID, she launched Family Meal , a small pop-up restaurant at Jamaica Plain’s Little Dipper.

Now, she’s chef de cuisine at the South End’s Bar Mezzana. We talked about her love for canines and pozole, and her undying adoration for Halloween.

Did you ever suspect that you would get into the restaurant world?

Originally, this was not a plan for my life at all. I was planning on going to school for engineering, getting a job with the government. This was long before biometric engineering ever existed in the private sector.

I don’t even think I know what biometric engineering is.

Biometric engineering is using any biometric on your body — your fingerprint, your iris, the cadence of your voice, something that’s specific to you as a person — as a way to identify you for security purposes. It can be anything from access to a building or facial recognition on an iPhone.

How did cooking come into play?

I just kind of decided that the world of biometric engineering probably wasn’t going to be the best fit for my personality. And the only other thing I could ever see myself doing was something having to do with food or something a little bit more artistic. I thought I wanted to be a food photographer. And, for a moment, I thought I wanted to be a pastry chef. So I went to culinary school to familiarize myself with food a little bit more and to get to know the industry, and it took this path.

Any early food memories that might have planted the seed?

My mother is an amazing cook. She learned to cook from her great-grandmother who came here from Poland. And she has the biggest green thumb. She grew every single vegetable, and we all had to pitch in and help in the yard. She handmade my baby food, all the way up until I was going to school. She packed my lunches, all while working. And everything was delicious. I learned how to cook everything under the sun from my mother. When I went to culinary school, I was older than most of the kids because I already had one college career.

I went to a tiny little tech college in Connecticut. It wasn’t necessarily a culinary school, but they had a culinary department. I got a job working for a chef called Billy Grant in Connecticut, who owns a very well-known restaurant group that does amazing food. I just got really lucky to find a place that treated me well and taught me a lot of things about the industry. Once I had been in the Connecticut industry for at least eight or 10 years, and there wasn’t much more upward mobility, I decided to move to Boston.

Why here?

I’d always wanted to live in a city. I fell in love with Boston when I was much younger, obviously being so close to it. I wanted to stay close to home but still have a larger culinary environment, so I moved to Boston to work for Matt Jennings. It took me two years to pull it off. And I’ve been here ever since.

What do you love about Boston?

I like the Old World vibes. It reminds me so much of Europe with the architecture and the windy little streets. I love how sassy Boston is. It fits really well with me. I grew up spending a week every single summer on Long Island visiting my brother and my side of the family that lives in that area. In some ways, it reminds me of my Long Island family.

Beef cheek and smoked apple pierogis were an appetizer at Townsman restaurant in Boston. Kayana Szymczak

What was working at Townsman like? It was so highly anticipated, and then it seemed to fizzle out.

I moved from Connecticut to Boston just to work for that restaurant. I came for their one-year anniversary to eat. I came back another time to eat there and loved it so much that I spent an entire year trying to save up and figure out how the heck to get out here.

Working there was amazing. I’ve been very blessed to find, in my 15 years in the industry, three places where the people that I’ve worked with have just become chosen family, your restaurant family.

Sometimes, you work in a place and the vibe just isn’t quite right. But Townsman was one of the three places that I’ve worked where I’ve met some of the best people in the entire world whom I’ll have lifelong friendships with, for sure. But, I mean, it did close unexpectedly for us as well. And that was too bad.

I didn’t work in a single restaurant after Townsman closed. I had a really hard time continuing on with the whole vibe or environment of the industry, when the rug gets pulled out like that.

After I left Townsman, I actually worked as a professional dog walker for a few years, which is the greatest thing I’ve ever done in my whole life. I absolutely adored it. I had full-time clients. I walked the same dogs every single day. I loved up on them so much. I’ve always been an animal person. I grew up with horses and dogs and ducks and chickens and all that jazz, out in the country.

And then one of my really good friends from Townsman said, ‘We could use a part-time cook. Do you think you’re ready to get back into the industry yet?’ And he worked at Bar Mezzana.

I think I worked Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays for two years or so. And then eventually COVID came and they shut down. I waited until they were busy enough to need line cooks again. Once they needed the help, I ended up going back. I mean, I’ve just never worked for people whom I have as much respect for as Colin and Heather [Lynch], for the style of management that they choose and how they treat their employees, which is something that’s really important to me. It’s been five or six years now that I’ve been working for them.

When you talk about management style, and what you appreciate, could you be specific? Some people might not know what goes on behind the scenes at restaurants, or they might get it from watching “The Bear.”

I’ve worked for places where it’s just been so awful that I did take a break from the restaurant industry. And it does happen for a lot of people: being verbally abused, or having things thrown at you, or being screamed at, which a lot of us let roll off our backs because it’s the vibe of the industry.

Also, being a woman in the kitchen, words that were used around me were challenging when I was younger.

Bar Mezzana does open-book management, and they work really hard to figure out what motivates a person and what’s important to them; they try to teach them something that’s within the skill set that they really want to continue to develop. They have at least a dozen people who have been working for them for seven years, or longer, all the way from dishwashers who have been there for seven years to food-runners who have worked their way from the back-of-house to front-of-house. It’s just a very family-oriented environment, and they take really good care of the people who work for them. And that’s something that’s important to me, coming from that old-school vibe of the industry. It’s possible to be able to manage a restaurant that way.

So, what’s up with the Halloween obsession?

I always grew up having a big party for Halloween. And, when I was older, my brothers threw huge Halloween parties out on Long Island. I would make the drive once I was old enough to do that and enjoy that family, which is a different style than your hometown farm Halloween party. It keeps childhood alive a little bit. You get to dress up and indulge in something that’s a little bit different. I’m a pretty big fantasy fan: “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” and “Lord of the Rings.”

Most and least favorite Halloween candy?

My favorite Halloween candy is definitely Reese’s Pieces or a peanut butter cup — anything chocolate with peanut butter. Least favorite is licorice and candy corn. A very challenging thing for somebody who loves Halloween and all things fall and pumpkins and leaves and sweaters is that I hate all cooked fruit. That’s a big, hard no for me, even when it’s apple pie season.

Where do you love to eat?

I love Orale, but that’s all the way in [Cambridge]. It’s a Mexican place. They do a great pozole. Oh, my God. It’s out of control. You never find anywhere that does a traditional soup like mom makes, even if it’s 100 degrees out. I could tuck into pho, ramen, or pozole — steaming, boiling, burn your mouth.

Favorite snack?

Ice cream, all day, every day. Again, I love chocolate and peanut butter. My favorite ice cream in the whole world is Brigham’s chocolate chip, and I just put a huge spoonful of peanut butter on top of it. Maybe some crushed-up pretzels, for sweet and salty together. It’s delicious.

Finally, I have to ask: I see people walking six dogs on a leash, and I wonder how they don’t fall down. How did you do it?

I did an interview with a dog-walking company where they did 12 or 15 dogs all at the same time. I found that I didn’t really love that. So I just did one-on-one with a household. So if a household had two dogs, if they had three dogs, I would walk all three of their dogs at once, and then I would just walk the one dog. So I gained much more personal relationships. I was in JP, which is a great area to be able to walk around, since there’s so much green space. There’s always a beautiful view of something, somewhere along your walk. It was a really awesome job. Good money as well.

I never had any problems with a dog getting away from me. There was one dog that slipped off the leash one time, and I’ve never thrown myself on top of an animal so quickly. But I grew up breeding dogs. My mom and I had many Schnauzers. I grew up having four or five dogs in the house at all times. I’m naturally familiar with keeping animals in check around me.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.