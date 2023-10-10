Trendy and tasty, tinned fish is both a ho-hum pantry staple and the hottest party fare

Fish in a can typically brings to mind tuna, salmon, sardines, and anchovies, but now there are dozens of seafood varieties in all kinds of flavorful sauces. If that doesn’t whet your appetite, the packaging surely will, as many tins and boxes have stunning designs. You’ll find basic varieties at most supermarkets and more extensive offerings at specialty stores and online shops. There’s even a new store in NYC’s Times Square called The Fantastic World of the Portuguese Sardine . No can of tuna ever attracted this much attention.

Tinned fish is hot. Not literally — it’s generally served at room temperature — but the little cans filled with trout, sardines, squid, mussels, mackerel, and more are enjoying unexpected stardom. It hardly matters that canned fish has been around for more than 150 years. The pantry staple, having recently achieved gourmet status, is tasty, trendy, and timely for today’s more casual (and curious) eating styles.

Tins at The Fantastic World of the Portuguese Sardine, a store at Times Square in New York. LISA CORSON/NYT

Most of the high-quality and sustainable tinned fish available in the United States comes from Spain and Portugal, two countries with strong coastal fishing traditions. The tradition of preserving fish has a long history in that part of the world, where fresh seafood is quickly processed at local canneries. Tinned fish, often called conservas, is an important part of Spanish and Portuguese cuisine; it’s served at restaurants, tapas bars, and cafes as snacks, appetizers, and meals.

The benefits of tinned fish are numerous. Fish is preserved at its very freshest, often a day or two after catch. It’s a convenient and easy meal — no cooking, heating, or preparation required. The product is shelf-stable and doesn’t require refrigeration. It lasts for years. Tinned fish is also quite healthful. One serving generally contains 15 to 20 grams of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and iron. You can serve it from the tin with just a few accompaniments, such as bread or crackers, lemon wedges, and fresh herbs, or add the fish to salads, sandwiches, or pasta. Arrange a few cans on a board and you’ve got a party.

The Portuguese sardine board with potato chips at haley.henry. Jonathan Wiggs

If there’s one restaurant in Boston practically synonymous with tinned fish, it’s Saltie Girl. Restaurateur Kathy Sidell, who owns Saltie Girl and Stephanies on Newbury, opened the Back Bay restaurant in 2016. Reopening after COVID in 2021, Sidell claimed her MET Bar space next door to more than quadruple the seafood-focused restaurant. “We do every iteration of fish,” she says, and estimates they sell 300 tins a week.

Also in 2016, Haley Fortier opened her downtown wine bar haley.henry, which features a small tinned fish menu. From travels to Portugal and Spain, Fortier saw that canned fish was a big part of the food culture. “We don’t have that culture,” she says. Her goal was to “introduce Boston to a whole new way of eating.” As she likes to say: “These are not your grandfather’s anchovies.”

Canning is one of the most important methods for preserving fish, yielding a shelf-stable product for several years. After the fish is brought to a cannery, it’s processed and cleaned. Some fish are packed raw, others are cooked (steamed, fried, grilled, smoked) before packing. The canning process requires high temperatures to sterilize the fish and tin; this renders a fully cooked product. As you can imagine, the better the quality of the fish going into the can, the better tasting the final product.

“Demand has grown by leaps and bounds since the pandemic, when people were looking for quality pantry food,” says Sidell. She adds that over the past few years, “the flavor profile of tinned fish has shifted. It’s the ingredients and flavors that appeal to people, not just the fish.” No longer just packed in olive oil or water, the fish is canned with tomato sauce, ocean-y, vinegary and pickled brines, curry, hot and smoked peppers, all kinds of herbs, even pesto and chili crisp.

Last year, Sidell opened a Saltie Girl in Los Angeles and London. While she says the reception in LA has been excellent, Londoners consider tins “survival food.” Sidell says they question why they would eat pantry food in a restaurant instead of at home.

Shoppers at the Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River in 2022. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Michael Benevides, whose family has owned Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River for 35 years, has witnessed, firsthand, the huge jump in popularity of tinned fish. The 20,000-square-foot Portuguese food superstore carries more than 400 tins of Portuguese fish, with prices ranging from $5 to $65 per tin. “This phenomenon that we’re seeing here doesn’t exist in Portugal,” he says. “Canneries and distributors [in Portugal] are working hard to keep up with current demand.” In addition to the boost during the pandemic as more people ordered food online, he says an uptick in vacation travel to Portugal over the past 10 years has had a sizeable influence. “There are shops that sell all kinds of curated Portuguese items for tourists to take home,” he says.

Benevides has eaten tinned fish since he was a child. “I’m a bit of a purist,” he says, preferring sardines in olive oil, straight out of the can, with pickled onions on top and bread for dipping.

Sidell’s favorites include Ramon Pena mussels, Arroyabe Ventresca tuna, Gueyu Mar grilled sardines, and La Curiosa mackerel with curry and chili. Fortier likes Da Morgada smoked trout, Mariscadora octopus, Fangst blue mussels with dill and fennel seed from Denmark, and Minnow’s Icelandic cod liver. Of the latter, she says, “It eats like a seafood foie gras.” Other imported and domestic brands to look for include Conservas de Cambados, Donostia Foods, Ekone, Fishwife, Jose Gourmet, Matiz, Olasagasti, Patagonia Provisions, and local Island Creek.

Tinned seafood from Saltie Girl. Mike Cotrone

One of the hallmarks of the products is their attractive packaging. Tins and boxes can be colorful, bold, and whimsical or fancy, sleek, and sophisticated. They make an eye-catching presentation on Saltie Girl’s wall, where there might be 140 different tins available at any point in time. “I think packaging is really important for the growth of tinned fish in general,” says Sidell. “Of course, it doesn’t always guarantee the product is good.” At her restaurant, prices range from $9 to $80 (the latter for sardine roe). “I’ve always liked this highbrow, lowbrow thing,” she says.

When people order tinned fish at restaurants, it’s almost always served in the tin. (Some diners are apparently surprised by this.) Fortier says she wants to be authentic to what it is: “It’s tinned fish.” She adds that people like to dip bread in the oil or sauce. “It gets messy when you put it on a plate.”

Occasionally, the fish is used in prepared or cooked dishes, such as haley.henry’s boquerones, where the Spanish white anchovies, marinated in vinegar, are served with garlic aioli on toast. At Saltie Girl, garlicky cockles are served on toast as well as tossed with clams and linguine.

At home, open a few tins for a snack or meal and pair the fish with contrasting flavors and textures, such as chopped herbs, lemon, butter, sea salt, garlic aioli, harissa, and chili crisp. Fortier suggests ruffled potato chips for crunch. You can arrange a portion of tinned fish on toast (or flatbread) with some of the oil or sauce, sprinkle with lemon juice and black pepper, and top with thin-sliced cucumber, watercress, arugula, or pickled onion. You can also mash anchovies, tuna, or sardines and whisk with olive oil, garlic, and herbs for an easy pasta sauce or salad dressing. Most tins have a shelf life of four to six years, but it’s best to check the date stamped on the package. Once opened, refrigerate leftovers, well wrapped, for up to three days.

Tinned fish is a chameleon in today’s food world. It is both ho-hum pantry staple and delicacy (popularized by TikTok videos); survival food and party fare; common and exotic; cheap and expensive. It’s fodder for disagreement as to what it really is and where we should eat it. But let’s not overthink it; just give tinned seafood a try. Fortier mentions another plus: “It makes great stocking stuffers,” she says. “It’s better than socks.”

Lisa Zwirn can be reached at lzwirn9093@gmail.com.