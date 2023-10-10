Yellow peas are transformed into gluten-free pastas

ZENB, a gluten-free pasta, joins the growing list of plant-based noodle options. The pasta is made solely from North American yellow peas, including the skins, which add protein and fiber. They come in five shapes: spaghetti, elbows, agile, penne, and rotini. Cooking time varies from five to nine minutes, depending on the shape, for a perfect al dente bite. ZENB, with its headquarters in Chicago, is a subsidiary of the family-owned Japanese company Mizkan, whose origins trace back to 1804. Its name is based on the Japanese principle of zenbu, which means wholeness (6 assorted boxes, $29.99). The company recently introduced a new selection of instant noodle bowls, as well as crispy crackers, all created using yellow peas. Available at zenb.com.
ANN TRIEGER KURLAND
Advertisement
Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.