Yellow peas are transformed into gluten-free pastas

ZENB, a gluten-free pasta, joins the growing list of plant-based noodle options. The pasta is made solely from North American yellow peas, including the skins, which add protein and fiber. They come in five shapes: spaghetti, elbows, agile, penne, and rotini. Cooking time varies from five to nine minutes, depending on the shape, for a perfect al dente bite. ZENB, with its headquarters in Chicago, is a subsidiary of the family-owned Japanese company Mizkan, whose origins trace back to 1804. Its name is based on the Japanese principle of zenbu, which means wholeness (6 assorted boxes, $29.99). The company recently introduced a new selection of instant noodle bowls, as well as crispy crackers, all created using yellow peas. Available at zenb.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND