Three recipes that keep pork chops tender and juicy

Seared pork chops are a delicious and weeknight-easy way to get dinner on the table fast, but they also are easy to overcook and dry out. So, we do some of the cooking using only residual heat to hit the perfect doneness and take advantage of the time they’re resting under foil to whip up a quick sauce. Pork chops get the Italian agrodolce treatment with a quick pan sauce of honey, red wine vinegar, and shallots. From the Canary Islands, mojo picón is a luscious dipping sauce of roasted red peppers, cayenne pepper, cumin, and garlic. And in central Mexico, a classic pico de gallo is mixed with fresh peaches for a sweet-savory complement to chops rubbed with cumin, chili powder, and a bit of brown sugar.

Italian agrodolce is a sweet-and-sour combination commonly used with vegetables, but here we pair the flavor profile with pork chops. We sear the chops in a skillet, then let them rest so the juices redistribute throughout the meat. This is the perfect time to make a quick pan sauce. Use bone-in chops that are about 1 inch thick — they’re more flavorful than boneless and are thin enough to cook through on the stove top. We chose red wine vinegar for its bright acidity; we found balsamic vinegar to be too sweet for this.

Be sure to tent the chops with foil after removing them from the pan to ensure they stay warm while you make the sauce. And the butter should not be added to the pan all at once when finishing the sauce; incorporating one piece at a time creates a glossy, lightly thickened consistency.

Four 8-ounce bone-in center-cut pork chops, each about 1 inch thick, patted dry

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil, divided

3 medium shallots, chopped

2 tablespoons honey

²/₃ cup red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons salted butter, cut into 6 pieces

1 cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped, divided

Using a paring knife, make a couple of vertical cuts in the silver skin that encircles the meat on each chop; try to cut through the silver skin without cutting into the meat. Season the chops on both sides with salt and pepper.

In a 12-inch skillet set over medium heat, warm 1 tablespoon of oil until barely smoking. Add the chops and cook until well browned on the bottom, 3 to 5 minutes. Flip and cook until the centers reach 135 degrees, another 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a large plate and tent with foil.

Return the empty pan to medium heat, add the shallots and cook, stirring, until browned and slightly softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the honey and cook, stirring, until slightly darkened, about 30 seconds. Add the vinegar and simmer over medium-high heat until reduced to ½ cup, about 2 minutes. Whisk in the butter 1 piece at a time, making sure it’s almost fully incorporated before adding another. If the sauce breaks, add a few drops of water while swirling the pan until the sauce is once again shiny and emulsified.

Off heat, stir in half the parsley. Return the chops and any accumulated juices to the skillet and turn to coat. Season to taste, then sprinkle with the remaining parsley.

Pork Chops With Roasted Pepper Mojo Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Pork Chops With Roasted Pepper Mojo

Makes 4 servings

Mojo picón from the Spanish Canary Islands is made with dried red chilies and is assertively flavored with garlic and cumin. The ingredients are pounded (using a mortar and pestle) or pureed with a little bread, which lends body and cling-ability to the sauce. To make an easy riff on mojo picón, and a delicious sauce for pan-seared pork chops, we blitz roasted red peppers, panko bread crumbs, sherry vinegar, olive oil, and the seasonings in a blender. This recipe is so simple, it doesn’t even require knife prep.

Remember to pat the roasted red peppers dry before adding them to the blender. Removing the excess moisture helps ensure that the sauce doesn’t wind up too watery in flavor and consistency.

Steamed or roasted potatoes are a perfect accompaniment to this dish.

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, divided

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar

½ cup roasted red peppers, patted dry

3 tablespoons panko bread crumbs

3 medium garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 teaspoons sweet paprika, divided

2½ teaspoons ground cumin, divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Four 8-ounce bone-in center-cut pork chops, each about 1 inch thick, patted dry

In a blender, combine the ½ cup oil, vinegar, roasted peppers, panko, garlic, cayenne, 1½ teaspoons of paprika, 1 teaspoon of the cumin, and ½ teaspoon salt. Blend until smooth, 10 to 20 seconds, scraping down the blender as needed. Pour into a small bowl. Taste and season with salt; set aside.

In a small bowl, stir together the remaining 1½ teaspoons cumin, the remaining 1½ teaspoons paprika, and 1 teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Season both sides of the pork chops with the spice mix, rubbing it into the meat.

In a 12-inch skillet set over medium-high heat, warm the remaining 1 tablespoon oil until barely smoking. Add the chops and cook until well browned on the bottoms, 3 to 5 minutes. Flip and cook until the centers reach 135 degrees, another 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter, tent with foil, and let rest for about 10 minutes. Serve with the sauce.

Spice-Rubbed Pork Chops With Peach Pico de Gallo Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Spice-Rubbed Pork Chops With Peach Pico de Gallo

Makes 4-6 servings

The state of Michoacán in west-central Mexico is a large grower of fresh peaches (called duraznos in Latin America). The sweet, fragrant stone fruits make a colorful, sweet-tangy relish called pico de gallo con duraznos, or salsa de duraznos, that is a perfect pairing with spice-rubbed pork chops. Spiked with chipotle chili, the pico de gallo gets a dose of smokiness as well as heat; serrano chilies give the salsa a more vegetal, earthy spiciness. A combination of ground cumin and chili powder add both heat and depth of flavor to the chops, and a touch of brown sugar helps form a nicely browned crust.

Before serving, allow the pork chops to rest for about 10 minutes so the juices redistribute. If the chops aren’t allowed to sit, the juices will flow out when the meat is cut.

2 small ripe peaches (about 8 ounces), pitted and finely chopped

3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

1½ teaspoons minced chipotle chili in adobo sauce or 2 serrano chilies, stemmed, seeded, and finely chopped

1 tablespoon lime juice

½ cup lightly packed fresh cilantro, chopped

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon packed brown sugar

Four 8-ounce bone-in center-cut pork chops, each about 1 inch thick, patted dry

In a small bowl, stir together the peaches, onion, chipotle, lime juice, half of the cilantro, and ¼ teaspoon salt; set aside. In another small bowl, stir together the chili powder, cumin, sugar, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Season the pork chops on both sides with the spice mixture, pressing so the seasonings adhere.

In a 12-inch skillet set over medium-high heat, warm 1 tablespoon of the oil until barely smoking. Add 2 of the chops, reduce the heat to medium, and cook until well browned on the bottoms, 5 to 6 minutes. Flip the chops and cook until well browned on the second sides and the thickest parts not touching bone register about 135 degrees, about another 5 minutes. Transfer to a platter and tent with foil; pour off and discard the oil. Using the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, cook the remaining chops in the same way, place on the platter, and re-cover with foil. Let rest for about 10 minutes.

Taste and season the pico de gallo with salt. Serve the chops with the pico de gallo and sprinkled with the remaining cilantro.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.