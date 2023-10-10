Mass. Commission for the Blind’s new boss faces long road to rebuild after years of mismanagement

Getting it should have been an easy ask, but bureaucratic listlessness was the norm at the commission about three years ago, when the Duxbury woman needed the legal document for tax purposes and to ensure she received some Social Security benefits. She finally got the certificate only by complaining directly to the former commissioner, David D’Arcangelo, in the midst of a public meeting.

More than a month of phone calls and emails from an increasingly frustrated Debbie Macaulay weren’t enough to pry a certificate of blindness from the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind.

The 117-year-old commission, which boasts Helen Keller as a founder, had a long and storied history before D’Arcangelo’s term as commissioner began. His nearly five years of leadership, though, were defined by financial incompetence, poor decision-making, and belligerence toward staff, the Boston Globe reported earlier this year. D’Arcangelo left the commissioner’s job in April, just days after the Globe’s report.

The commission has now officially turned the page. Last month, Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh replaced D’Arcangelo with John Oliveira, a veteran worker whose appointment prompted sustained applause during a staff meeting when it was announced, according to union representatives.

Oliveira, 62, is respected and well liked, said people who fought to oust the previous commissioner, but his appointment alone won’t rebuild an agency that remains plagued with slow service and overwhelming case loads.

“It took a long time for the commission to deteriorate as much as it did,” said Amy Ruell, a Maine-based national advocate for blind people with impaired vision who until recently lived in Massachusetts. “It’s going to take a long time for it to recapture some of its power and service delivery.”

At its best, the commission, which the Legislature funded with $29 million this fiscal year, delivers training and services for close to 30,000 people with blindness or visual impairments statewide. They include children, working people, and, most frequently, seniors who lose their sight later in life. The average age of the commission’s consumers is 81.

The commission’s courses on how to use a white cane, or to access an iPhone’s functions for the blind, can be life changing.

“My question was, why isn’t everybody getting this?” said Macaulay, whose vision has been declining for decades, after taking a three-month training course this year. “I didn’t know how much I needed it.”

Oliveira, who is blind and immigrated to the United States from the Azores when he was 4, hoped to work in radio during college, but the pay was low and available jobs at small local outlets meant grappling with scarce public transportation. He was still an undergraduate at Boston College when a professor encouraged him to train as a rehabilitation teacher for the blind. That led to a job at the commission’s Fall River office in 1987. He rose to supervisory and administrative positions, and served as acting commissioner after D’Arcangelo left.

“This is why there is a trust with the community and me,” he said during an interview in the commission’s Boston office this week. “They know that I’m a straight shooter.”

Oliveira’s presence alone goes a long way to repairing his predecessor’s damage, said James Badger, a rehabilitation teacher at the commission and vice president of the Service Employees International Union Local 509′s chapter representing commission employees.

“He really does understand what the agency was at one time, what it needs to be,” Badger said.

John Oliveira, the new commissioner of the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The contrast between commissioners is remarkable, Badger said. Workers described verbal abuse and outbursts from D’Arcangelo that prompted human resources complaints. His spending priorities included surveys and marketing that advocates called unnecessary, a television studio, and a comic book unavailable in Braille and incompatible with screen-reading software.

“The morale in that place was as low as I have ever seen it,” Badger said.

The commission maintains a gift and bequest fund for urgently needed services, but grants from the fund dried up during D’Arcangelo’s term. With little money going out, the account grew to almost $1 million, according to financial records obtained by the Globe.

The commission’s constituents were furious when D’Arcangelo closed offices in New Bedford and Worcester in 2020. In fiscal year 2022, the commission returned to the state about $3.4 million in unspent money, and another $2.5 million in the past fiscal year. Oliveira defended the commission’s failure to use that money, though, saying it was in part attributable to less demand for some services than was anticipated.

D’Arcangelo stayed on as an adviser after he left from the commissioner’s job, and received close to $114,000 this year in pay and buyout money, according to state payroll records. Last year, he received $150,000.

The former commissioner did not respond to a request for comment.

Oliveira, who will make almost $144,000 annually, declined to talk about his predecessor, saying he wants to focus on what’s ahead, but acknowledged the need to repair relationships.

“Transparency is big,” he said. “I like to tell people what I’m doing and maybe sometimes I even tell people too much, but I’d rather people know.”

He has no plans to close additional offices, he said, and has taken steps that make it easier to access the money in the emergency fund.

“There’s plenty of money in there to honor requests,” he said.

What will be harder to address are staff shortages. Badger, the rehabilitation worker at the commission, is responsible for up to 114 clients at a time, he said. His contract states he shouldn’t have more than 70. Other staffers have even heftier workloads. Staff shortages were a reason people such as Macaulay, the Duxbury woman, couldn’t get a certificate of blindness, though the commission says that particular bottleneck has been addressed. Other clients, though, still describe difficulty accessing mobility training, said Ruell, the national advocate. People still have a hard time simply reaching case workers or commission staff by phone, she said.

Oliveira brought back two retired workers as consultants to fill temporary vacancies, he said. By the end of the year, it’s likely the agency will make hires to fill three vacancies and three new positions funded through a $250,000 earmark from the state Legislature.

Oliveira is meeting with regional directors, he said, to determine where new workers are most needed.

The commission is currently at its maximum staffing allotted by the state, but even that number of workers, plus the three new positions funded by the earmark, won’t be enough, Badger said. The work he does is time consuming, requiring repeated in-person visits to help people who have lost their sight relearn tasks like cooking, paying bills, and cleaning their homes.

The commission had 160 workers when he started 10 years ago, Badger said, and the demand for services has only grown as the state’s population ages. The new commissioner acknowledged workers’ burden.

“I will continue to advocate for a few more positions,” Oliveira said. “I do understand that some staff may have higher case loads.”

Under D’Arcangelo, advocates and workers say, the commission drifted away from its mission and forgot the people it was established to serve. Thousands of blind people in the state rely on the commission for help traveling, working, and living independently, said David Kingsbury, president of the Bay State Council of the Blind.

“The more that is impaired by lack of personnel, lack of resources, that’s going to have a negative impact,” he said. “When the MCB is moving well, it’s just incredibly important.”

Elizabeth Koh of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

