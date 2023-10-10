Suspect sought for taking ‘illicit pictures’ of customers in clothing store changing rooms on Newbury Street, police say

Police released surveillance images of the suspect , who is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs roughly 180 pounds with a medium complexion and black hair with short dreads.

Boston police are seeking the public’s help in apprehending a person who allegedly took “illicit pictures” of customers in clothing store changing rooms along Newbury Street in the Back Bay, authorities said Tuesday.

The person allegedly took the photos on Sunday afternoon in the area of 100 Newbury St., police said in a statement.

“The individual was taking illicit pictures of others in various stages of undress in clothing store changing rooms,” police said. “The individual puts on a dark-colored face mask cover prior to entering stores.”

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact detectives at 617-343-5619.

“Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463),” police said. “The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.”

