Islamic group calls for investigation of ‘Nazis’ spray painted on Boston Islamic Seminary sign

The statement did not say when the incident occurred.

The vandalism was reportedly spray painted on a sign for the seminary and the Palestinian Cultural Center for Peace, the CAIR-MA said in a statement .

The Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MA) on Tuesday called for a hate crime investigation after “Nazi” was scrawled on a sign for the Boston Islamic Seminary in Chelsea.

Chelsea police, the Suffolk district attorney’s office, and the CAIR-MA could not immediately Tuesday night to confirm when the incident happened.

“We urge state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate this disturbing incident as a hate crime,” said CAIR-MA Executive Director Tahirah Amatul-Wadud. “All Americans, whatever their faith or ethnicity, should be free from acts of intimidation and hate.

The incident comes as Israel declares war on Hamas after a large-scale attack on Saturday that killed more than 700 people in Israel.

Earlier on Tuesday, CAIR’s national office in Washington, DC, “urged houses of worship and human rights activists engaging in protests to take security precautions after a surge in racist, hateful, and threatening rhetoric online, as well as inflammatory comments by political leaders,” the statement said.

CAIR seeks to “protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims,” the statement said.





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.