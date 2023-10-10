Worker rescued after getting stuck in cranberry bog in Carver

The side of the bog gave way, enveloping much of the man’s body in mud, he said.

Gravel and sand work had recently been done around the shoreline of the bog located at the end of Center Street, Carver Deputy Fire Chief Eric Germaine said Tuesday night.

A worker who was picking cranberries in a bog in Carver Tuesday afternoon was rescued after he got stuck in mud nearly up to his chest, according to a town fire official.

The man’s head was visible and he was breathing when fire crews arrived shortly before 2 p.m. to a report that the man was stuck in the bog.

Advertisement

Five firefighters donned rescue suites and went into the bog, he said.

“He was calm, he wasn’t really in much distress,” Germaine said. “But he was definitely stuck.”

The man, who was less than six feet from shore, was checked out by EMS, Germaine said. He was not injured.

“I believe the gentleman went right back to work,” Germaine said.

Germaine said the rescue was a first for him in his nearly 33 years with the fire department in a town renowned for its cranberry harvest.

“I’ve never seen that particular incident on a cranberry bog,” he said. “It’s not typical.”





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.