Former patient sues Brigham and Women’s doctor, alleging he sexually abused her during medical exams

The 19-page civil complaint names Todd, Brigham and Women’s, Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Inc., and Charles River Medical Associates, P.C., as defendants. It seeks unspecified financial damages for the plaintiff, who resides in Massachusetts.

A former patient of Dr. Derrick Todd , who left Brigham and Women’s Hospital in July amid allegations that he conducted unnecessary breast and pelvic exams of women, on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the physician in Suffolk Superior Court, alleging he “sexually exploited, abused, harassed, and molested” her under the guise of medical treatment, according to legal filings.

Dr. Derrick Todd, a rheumatologist at Brigham and Women’s, is under investigation by the Suffolk County district attorney and the Boston Police Department.

Mass. General Brigham said Tuesday that it was reviewing the lawsuit.

Advertisement

The woman, a rheumatology patient, first saw Todd in November 2022 at Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham, the complaint says.

On the first visit, the filing says, Todd allegedly “began subjecting her to a course of predatory grooming, boundary violating, mental, emotional, and physical sexual abuse that was masked by his position of power and authority over Plaintiff in dire need of treatment.”

He allegedly asked her a series of “inappropriate, invasive, and exploitative questions” about her appearance and sexual history before having her disrobe while alone with him in an examination room.

“Defendant Todd then, unbeknownst to Plaintiff, performed a medically unnecessary, unwarranted, non-indicated breast examination on Plaintiff,” the complaint says.

The complaint says the examination was conducted without instruments normally used for a gynecological exam. She saw him for multiple follow-up appointments between December 2022 and January 2023, the filing says.

Todd also allegedly began speaking by phone with the woman frequently, sometimes daily, and also sent inappropriate text messages, the suit says.

In December 2022, the woman asked Todd via email why he had performed a Pap smear during her last visit, and he assured her that all gynecological and breast examinations “were part of his care and treatment,” the complaint says.

Advertisement

During each follow-up appointment with Todd in December and January, the filing says, he allegedly “asked Plaintiff inappropriate sexual questions, made sexualized comments, performed sexualized breast examinations, and performed sexualized gynecological examinations that included digital penetration, all under the guise of medical treatment.”

The woman moved to California in January for a job but Todd remained in contact, according to the complaint, continuing to “inappropriately” treat her remotely, prescribing medication, and frequently engaging with her through calls and texts, the filing says.

She returned to Massachusetts in June after Todd allegedly pressured her to do so, the suit says, and she saw him in his Framingham office multiple times, where he allegedly repeated the prior misconduct.

He ultimately abused “countless female patients ... in a serial fashion, while carrying out his deviant sexual desires,” the suit says.

“Upon information and belief, Brigham and Women’s Defendants were aware of Defendant Todd’s proclivities to exploit and abuse female patients,” the filing says. “The Brigham and Women’s Defendants knew and/or should have known that Defendant Todd had a proclivity to abuse his patients, yet they ignored the warning signs, failed to supervise Defendant Todd, failed to properly train and supervise their staff, and violated the duties they owed to their patients.”

A request for comment was sent to Brigham and Women’s on Tuesday about Todd, who’s voluntarily agreed to stop practicing medicine in Massachusetts or in any other state.

Advertisement

“Dr. Todd has not seen the allegations in any lawsuit filed against him,” said Todd’s lawyer, Ingrid Martin, in a recent statement. “Over the course of his career he has been an outstanding rheumatologist and internist. To the extent that anyone is making a claim against him, Dr. Todd believes that he has done nothing wrong and will defend against it vigorously.”

The hospital said it had first suspended Todd, who was chief of clinical rheumatology at Brigham’s Faulkner Hospital, and then “terminated” him on July 31 at the conclusion of an initial investigation that was prompted by complaints from two other physicians.

Brigham notified the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine, which licenses and disciplines physicians, of Todd’s departure. The board did not comment on whether Todd is under investigation. In September, Todd agreed to stop practicing medicine, specifying that the agreement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing.

Also, the Suffolk County district attorney and the Boston Police Department are investigating allegations that Todd sexually assaulted multiple patients, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the case who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“After receiving two anonymous complaints about Dr. Derrick Todd, we immediately launched an investigation and then placed Dr. Todd on administrative leave once we learned more,” Dr. Charles Morris, the Brigham’s chief medical officer and senior vice president for medical affairs, said in a statement. “We made a decision to terminate his employment after the conclusion of that initial investigation.”

Advertisement

Additionally, Todd faces a medical malpractice lawsuit in Middlesex Superior Court that was filed on Sept. 29 and which also names as defendants the hospital and the Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham, where he also worked. The case files have been sealed by Judge Lynn C. Rooney pending a hearing on Oct. 17.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking story will be updated when more information is released.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.