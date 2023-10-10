First-of-its-kind cold case unit launched in Rhode Island

While Providence and a handful of larger police departments have investigators who focus on long-unsolved violent crimes, few have investigators solely dedicated to solving cold-cases.

Assistant Attorney General James Baum, the deputy chief of the criminal division, will oversee the bureau, which includes prosecutors and experienced investigators.

PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha has officially launched the state’s new cold case unit, the first of its kind in Rhode Island.

That’s not uncommon. Only a fraction of U.S. law enforcement agencies have dedicated cold case units, and only one out of five departments has formal protocols for initiating cold case investigations, according to a report by an expert panel for the National Institute of Justice that recommended best practices for cold-case investigations.

However, advances in forensic science and genetic geneaology have helped heat up investigations long considered dormant. Unsolved murders and rapes can have present-day implications, with repeat offenders connected with multiple crimes.

The NIJ’s best practices report recommends professionally managed cold case units within law enforcement agencies, with experienced investigators assigned exclusively to the unit, access to DNA databases and other forensic tools, and systematic assessments of the cold cases.

Neronha had requested funding for the cold-case unit in this year’s budget, which was approved by the General Assembly. “The implementation of a dedicated Cold Case Unit will seek to secure long-awaited justice and closure for victims,” the attorney general said in a statement.

The unit includes Special Assistant Attorney General Jessica A. Villella and investigators Timothy C. McGann and Theodore J. Michael, both retired from the Providence Police Department. They will be assisted by Attorney General Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigations investigators Scott Sullivan, retired from the Pawtucket Police Department, and Eric Yankee, who served as a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

