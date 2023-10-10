Frank Chin, Chinatown activist who built community’s political power, dies at 91

“We intend to register the young people,” Mr. Chin, who was “Uncle Frank” to all he knew, said in 1971. “And after a while we’ll have Chinese running for office. We have to have political power.”

More than 50 years ago, when diversity in Boston politics was a rarity, he had glimpsed the future.

Long before Boston’s Asian community began ascending to the city’s top political ranks, Frank Chin knew where power resided. “Your vote is like money in your pocket,” he told new US citizens who had not yet registered to vote.

A community activist and former City Hall official whose support was sought by mayors, governors, and lawmakers from Chinatown to the nation’s capital, Mr. Chin died in his Boston home Monday while sleeping after dinner. He was 91 and his health had been failing for the past few years.

“He was the anchor of civic life in Chinatown for so many decades,” said Mayor Michelle Wu, who counted him as a key mentor as she became the first Asian American woman elected to be a city councilor, and then mayor.

The unofficial mayor of Chinatown, Mr. Chin was youngest sibling in an iconic neighborhood family and had served as the city’s purchasing agent during the mayoral administrations of Kevin H. White, Raymond L. Flynn, and Thomas M. Menino.

Frank Chin stood in a room full of well-wishers at his retirement dinner at the China Pearl Restaurant in 1999. GREENHOUSE, Pat GLOBE STAFF

Though mayors sought Mr. Chin’s counsel, he also worked with his brother, Billy Chin, who died in 2021, to create businesses, affordable housing, social service organizations, and agencies in Chinatown that helped new residents become citizens and voters.

“Uncle Frank was always for the community,” said Helen Chin Schlichte, a longtime activist who is cofounder and president emerita of South Cove Manor, the state’s first care center for elderly Asian residents.

At City Hall, Mr. Chin honed his political acumen and, through friendships with officials such Clarence “Jeep” Jones, Boston’s first Black deputy mayor, helped build bridges between the Asian and Black communities.

Mr. Chin also spent hours on Chinatown’s streets, often speaking with workers awaiting rides to suburban Asian restaurants and setting up sidewalk voter registration tables.

“Politics,” he told the Globe in 1993. “That is the only way my community will be able to get some benefits.”

Generations of elected officials sought his support and guidance, including Wu, who was a law school student and City Hall intern when Menino offered her career-changing advice.

“The only thing he told me to do was, ‘Go meet Uncle Frank,’ " Wu said. “I didn’t even know who that was.”

She sent a formal email introducing herself and her phone rang the next day. “And he said, ‘Miss Wu, this is Uncle Frank,’ " she recalled. “Even to pure strangers he was family and he was going to do his best to help.”

Yet despite all Mr. Chin accomplished as patriarch of the neighborhood and the region’s Asian community, “he was very quiet, very humble, did his work, and didn’t look for the limelight,” Schlichte said. “He just did his job.”

Alongside his restaurateur brother Billy, who turned the China Pearl into a Chinatown culinary destination and a magnet for politicians, Mr. Chin helped launch or bring to fruition ventures as varied as the Tai Tung Village affordable housing complex, South Cove Manor, and the Asian American Civic Association.

They also played key roles in getting multi-day garbage pickup for Chinatown, in making streets safer during the era of the nearby and notorious Combat Zone, and in persuading the city to sell a Tyler Street building to the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association for $1.

Much of Mr. Chin’s success rested on how he connected with everyone he met in Chinatown, City Hall, and Beacon Hill.

“To me, Frank was this larger-than-life figure,” said Paul W. Lee, a retired partner at the Goodwin Procter law firm and chair and founder of the Asian Community Fund at the Boston Foundation.

“He was so respected and loved,” Lee said. “He got along with people everywhere and never forgot a name or a face, so whenever something needed to be done, he always knew someone.”

By the beginning of the 1970s, a growing number of Asian newcomers created the foundation for a political future that Mr. Chin had begun shaping at a time when elected officials mostly ignored Chinatown.

Appointed by Mayor White to cochair a grievance committee addressing neighborhood issues, Mr. Chin started studying who voted in city elections.

“I looked at all the voter lists and there were only 300 registered Chinese voters,” Mr. Chin told the Globe in 2007. “And so we realized: You have to have votes. You don’t have votes, you don’t have clout.”

Launching a door-to-door voter registration drive, Mr. Chin and his brother encouraged Chinatown residents to sign up. Within a few years, they turned 300 registered voters into 3,600.

“Then people paid attention,” Mr. Chin recalled with a smile.

He and his wife, Kathleen, were well-known in Greater Boston’s Asian community. Their commitment to improving their neighborhood was honored in 2019 when a Chinatown section of the Rose Kennedy Greenway was renamed Auntie Kay and Uncle Frank Chin Park.

A section of the Rose Kennedy Greenway was renamed in Frank Chin's honor in 2019. Lane Turner/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

“There’s simply no doubt and no question that these two people have had a profound and positive impact on literally tens of thousands of people who are part of this community, and by extension, on this great city we call Boston,” Governor Charlie Baker said at the renaming ceremony. “This would not be the modern Boston it is today without the work of people like Uncle Frank and Auntie Kay.”

Born in Boston on July 23, 1932, Frank Chin was the youngest son of Wah Chin, an herbalist, and Len Thieu Wong, who died of complications from a blood clot a few hours after giving birth to Frank.

A foster mother across the street initially took care of him until his father died of a stroke a couple of years later. The six Chin children then moved to China to live with Wah Chin’s first wife, Ngan Heung Moy, who had four other children of her own.

After World War II, the six siblings returned to Boston, living initially in a cold-water Chinatown flat.

Following the loving example of his older sisters, Mr. Chin “was so good. He was very open-hearted,” said his sister Amy Chin Guen, who lives next door to her brother in Boston. “He practiced that big love by having everybody as his friend. All his life he acquired so many friends.”

Mr. Chin attended Merrimack College before leaving to assist his brother’s expanding businesses.

The Chin brothers both were in the Army, and Billy served with William Bulger, forming a friendship that helped the Chins make many political connections as Bulger rose to become president of the Massachusetts Senate.

In 1961, Mr. Chin married Kathleen Lai Yung Wong, who had been born in China. For many years, she ran Cathay Corner gift and antique shop in Chinatown, which also was a neighborhood gathering place. She died in 2017.

Along with serving as Boston’s purchasing agent, Mr. Chin ran a company that provided paper products to restaurants and laundries.

Improving Chinatown, however, was as much a full-time job as his other pursuits.

“He cared about helping immigrants get settled,” Lee said. “He really cared about small businesses, the restaurants, the bakeries, the shops.”

Like many, Lee looked to Mr. Chin as “a father figure. He really was a role model in giving back to the community.”

A memorial service will be announced for Mr. Chin, who in addition to his sister Amy leaves a son, Mark of Lexington; another sister, Rose Len of Salem, N.H.; and three grandchildren.

“He was so committed to the community, and he had a very big heart when it came to the community,” Mark said, “but that never got in the way of him being a devoted husband to my mom and being a wonderful father.”

Mr. Chin, however, saw everyone outside his home as family, too, while working to make his decades-ago vision of the future a reality.

“I wouldn’t be in my role today if not for Uncle Frank, and there are thousands of other people who could say the same thing,” Wu said.

“More than anything else I will remember him as family,” she said. “From the moment of that first introductory phone call to every single treasured meeting and conversation since then, that’s what he’s been — family to all of us.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.