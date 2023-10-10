‘Everyone really rose above and beyond’: Maine man describes scene after falling mast kills woman on schooner

Less than a minute later, Weidman heard a mayday sound. He jumped on the radio and heard the voice of Sam Sikkema, the captain of a historic windjammer named Grace Bailey, built in 1882. Its main mast had splintered and fallen onto the deck.

Monday started out as an ordinary day on the water for Charlie Weidman. The owner of a boat towing business, he received a call that a vessel had broken down off the coast of Rockland, Maine, and he headed out to haul it back to the mainland. A friend of the family who was joining him for the day casually asked if anything “crazy” ever came across the radio.

Advertisement

Weidman, 57, did not hesitate. He told Sikkema he was on his way, turned his boat around, and rushed to assist the damaged boat, which was just a mile from Rockland Harbor after a four-day cruise.

Over the radio, he heard a woman was bleeding from the head and was rapidly losing consciousness. Several others were injured.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., he pulled alongside the Grace Bailey and jumped on board, the first person to arrive after the mayday call. The mast was snapped, reminding him of the trees he watched being split in half when Hurricane Andrew hit Florida in 1992. But on Monday, the winds weren’t especially strong.

A firefighter and emergency medical technician, Weidman rushed to the side of the injured woman, who was being given CPR.

Charlie Weidman, who responded to the Grace Bailey accident Monday. Charlie Weidman

“People were working beyond their capacity, but doing a good job of it,” he said. “Everyone was on task helping the situation. It was almost a hive of bees. Everyone’s buzzing around, but it’s not angry. They’re just working.”

But efforts to revive the woman were unsuccessful and Emily Mecklenburg, 40, a local doctor in Rockland, died from her injuries, according to the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta. The Coast Guard is investigating the fatal accident.

Advertisement

“My crew and I are devastated by this morning’s accident, especially since the safety of our guests is always our biggest priority. Most importantly, we are beyond heartbroken that we lost a dear friend,” Sikkema said in a statement to the Associated Press Monday. Neither Sikkema nor actor Marc Evan Jackson, a part-owner of the ship, could be reached for further comment.

The 118-foot ship was carrying 33 people on its fall foliage trip, the last of the season.

A doctor at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, Mecklenburg was “very well-known and very well-loved,” Weidman said. “The community is crushed.”

She had worked at Pen Bay since 2016 and specialized in internal medicine, according to MaineHealth’s website. In a statement, MaineHealth said her colleagues were “heartbroken.”

“Emily was a friend to so many and well known for the compassionate care she provided to patients,” MaineHeath said. “Along with our community, we grieve Emily’s loss and send our thoughts and prayers to her family.”

When he boarded the damaged schooner, crew members were looking after the injured passengers and securing the ship. As they “rose above and beyond,” he contacted the Coast Guard with an urgent message.

“We need a boat now,” he said. “Not now, but right now.”

A Coast Guard crew arrived and took Mecklenburg ashore, where she was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

“[Sikkema is] going to take it harder than anyone other than the family of the poor woman,” Weidman said. “He just takes things to heart. He wants absolutely nothing but the best, and he doesn’t cut corners.”

After the boat left with Mecklenburg, Weidman turned his attention to three other injured passengers, including a woman with severe crush and spinal injuries.

Working together, Weidman and chef Katey Christianson removed the lid of a tech box to use as a backboard and gently placed the woman on it, being careful to hold her head steady. Weidman praised Christianson for her poise in handling “something that she’d never done.”

Before the Grace Bailey was towed back to the harbor, the community sprung into action to lend a hand.

Safe Harbors Marina arrived with a crew and a medic, who jumped aboard the vessel to help attend to the injured passengers. One boater took his 12-foot skiff across rough seas “just to be helpful,” Weidman said.

The injured were taken to Pen Bay Medical Center, the Coast Guard said.

“In this time of sorrow, we offer our deepest condolences to the grieving family, and our most heartfelt wishes for a swift recovery to those harmed,” said Captain Amy Florentino, the Coast Guard Sector Northern New England commander. “Our investigation aims to identify causative factors that led to this tragic incident.”

Another schooner captain helped Sikkema and Weidman bring the Grace Bailey back to its berth, he said. When they arrived around 12:30 p.m., there were about two dozen people waiting on the dock to help.

Advertisement

Through it all, the crew was “composed and professional until it was OK to not be,” Weidman said. “Everyone on the crew really rose to the occasion.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.